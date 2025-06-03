Longview Innovation Teams Up with Anzu Partners to Continue Building Transformational Technology Ventures

WASHINGTON & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anzu Partners, a venture capital firm focused on breakthrough industrial and life science technologies, today announced that Longview Innovation, has joined the Anzu platform, marking a significant expansion of Anzu’s capabilities in science-based venture creation and IP commercialization.

The combination brings together complementary strengths: Longview’s deep relationships with academic institutions and national labs, and Anzu’s proven platform for scaling transformative technology companies. Together, they will launch the North America University Innovations Fund, which will incorporate Longview’s current portfolio and provide a foundation for future investments in early-stage, IP-rich companies.

Michael Burychka, Co-Founder and CEO of Longview Innovation, will serve as Managing Partner of the North America University Innovations Fund, expanding Anzu’s relationships with key research institutions and continuing to build value in the existing portfolio.

Longview’s longtime lead Investment Manager and Managing Director, Jason Smith, PhD, will continue managing the North America University Innovations Fund portfolio and will co-lead Anzu’s newly established Philadelphia office. Brandon Fleischman, Longview’s General Counsel, will become General Counsel of the joint platform, providing a smooth transition and continuity of operations.

“Longview was founded to bridge the gap between groundbreaking academic research and the commercial infrastructure needed to bring it to market,” said Michael Burychka. “By joining Anzu, we gain access to a broader industrial and life sciences platform, deep operational expertise, and capital to continue to back the companies we brought to life originally as part of IP Group plc.”

“We’ve long respected Longview’s team and their deep relationships across the academic and innovation ecosystems,” said Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. “Their strong network and mission align closely with ours, and together we can unlock even more potential from North America’s research institutions.”

Since its founding, Longview Innovation has built a portfolio of early-stage companies rooted in research from leading universities and national labs. Its focus spans Medtech, synthetic biology, advanced materials, and clean energy — with an emphasis on helping scientific founders navigate company formation, licensing, and early-stage commercialization. Longview’s success was made possible by the support of visionary backers, including IP Group plc, a global leader in university spinout investment based in the UK. Their early and ongoing commitment enabled Longview’s mission to accelerate innovation from research to impact and they will remain a significant investor in the new Fund.

With approximately $1 billion in assets under management and a hands-on approach to company building, Anzu Partners continues to expand its investment strategy across frontier technologies and critical industrial applications.

About Anzu Partners

Anzu Partners is an investment firm focused on breakthrough industrial and life science technologies with the potential to reshape global markets. With a hands-on approach to company building, Anzu supports technical teams in scaling manufacturing, engineering, data, and commercial capabilities. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Tampa, and now Philadelphia.

About Longview Innovation

Longview Innovation is a venture investment firm dedicated to the commercialization of academic and national laboratory intellectual property. Through deep relationships with research institutions, Longview forms and grows early-stage companies grounded in transformational science. Its portfolio spans medtech, materials, synthetic biology, and energy, supported by world-class partners and investors such as IP Group plc.

Disclaimer

Anzu Partners is providing this press release for informational purposes only. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy an interest in any fund managed by Anzu Partners. Any such offer or solicitation will only be made to qualified potential investors pursuant to a private placement memorandum.

The interests in Anzu Partners-advised funds have not been recommended, approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or by the securities regulatory authority of any state or of any other U.S. or non-U.S. jurisdiction, including but not limited to Canada, nor has the SEC or any such securities regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this document. Investment in any security involves substantial risk. Anzu Partners is under no obligation to update any of the information set forth herein. Additionally, no guarantee is being given that any investment recommendation made by Anzu Partners will be profitable. This press release includes forward-looking statements that represent Anzu Partners’ opinions, expectations, beliefs, intentions, estimates, or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect Anzu Partners’ view and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those described by such statements due to various factors, including those beyond Anzu Partners’ ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Anzu Partners does not guarantee that the events described in this press release will happen as described. Statements regarding Anzu Partners’ organization, including without limitation the relative strength or expertise of the organization compared to other private equity firms, are based on the judgment of Anzu Partners, and may include certain assumptions and opinions. You should not place undue reliance on such statements.