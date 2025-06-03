Veeam Software Extends Winning Partnership with Seattle Orcas Through 2027

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the start of Major League Cricket nears, Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in data resilience, is thrilled to extend their headline and founding sponsorship of the Seattle Orcas Major League Cricket team through the end of 2027. Since the partnership started in 2023, this collaboration has been a masterclass in teamwork, strategy, and bounce-back power—qualities that win matches on the field and keep data resilient in the digital arena.

“Cricket demands split-second decision-making, unwavering focus and the ability to recover from every bouncer,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam Software. “That mirrors our approach to data: anticipate threats, deploy defenses and come back stronger after each challenge. Partnering with the Seattle Orcas isn’t just about logos on jerseys; it’s about rallying behind a shared passion for resilience and excellence.”

Cricket’s global fanbase tops 2.5 billion, and in the U.S.—where the first recorded game dates back to New York in 1751—interest has surged with Major League Cricket’s debut and the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Orcas have captained this excitement, turning heads with their explosive batting lineup led by Heinrich Klaasen, widely regarded as the premier T20 batter of our era. His six-hitting prowess is complemented by Harmeet Singh’s artful spin, Steven Taylor’s thunderous power hitting, Shayan Jahangir’s rock-steady runs, and the all-round firepower of Australian great David Warner, to name a few in a fantastic team. Together, they embody the relentless intensity that defines both cricket’s biggest stages and the digital realm’s toughest challenges.

“We’re thrilled to keep Veeam in our crease as we continue our journey in Major League Cricket,” said Hemant Dua, CEO of the Seattle Orcas. “Their support has been our secret weapon, fueling our offense with top talent and shoring up our defense when the match tightens. This partnership is about building community, driving innovation, and making cricket America’s summer spectacle and the Seattle Orcas America’s favorite cricket team.”

The 2025 MLC season kicks off June 12, with the Orcas facing Washington Freedom on June 14. Veeam will rally employees, customers and partners for every match—bringing the company’s data resilience spirit to the stands through VIP “Day in the Life” experiences, watch parties in Oakland, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale, and the Veeam logo proudly displayed on every uniform. Ready to join the team? Visit veeam.com/mlc for details.

Follow the Seattle Orcas at: https://www.seattleorcas.com/.

For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

About the Seattle Orcas

The Seattle Orcas are a professional cricket team based in Seattle, Washington, competing in Major League Cricket. The team is dedicated to bringing the excitement of international cricket to the Pacific Northwest and building a strong, engaged fan base. Through its innovative approach to sports and community engagement, the Seattle Orcas are committed to promoting health, inclusivity, and the joy of cricket. For more information about the Seattle Orcas, please visit www.seattleorcas.com.