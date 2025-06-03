Veylan Launches with First AI-Native Operating System for Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Veylan launches from stealth with a mission: to modernize the $800B global advertising industry with the first full-stack, AI-native operating system. Veylan collapses the fragmented toolchain into a single platform that automates the full campaign lifecycle with natural language and autonomous agents - freeing teams to focus on higher-order strategy and growth.

Key Takeaways

One OS to replace disconnected tools. Ad companies juggle an average of 20-30 point solutions, incurring cycle-time drag and margin erosion. Veylan replaces fragmented stacks with a unified system, built for speed, efficiency and workforce productivity.

Ad companies juggle an average of 20-30 point solutions, incurring cycle-time drag and margin erosion. Veylan replaces fragmented stacks with a unified system, built for speed, efficiency and workforce productivity. Enterprise intelligence, activated: Veylan Vision is the system’s central intelligence engine that puts enterprise data to work - autonomously powering AI agents to think and act, even before you do.

Veylan Vision is the system’s central intelligence engine that puts enterprise data to work - autonomously powering AI agents to think and act, even before you do. Proven and revenue-ready: Veylan is live, delivering results and driving growth - early adopters report 70% increased productivity across planning, creative, trafficking and reporting.

Veylan is live, delivering results and driving growth - early adopters report 70% increased productivity across planning, creative, trafficking and reporting. Founded by experts. Veylan is led by industry veterans across advertising, media, and applied AI. For more than a decade, the team has developed machine intelligence that turns raw data into strategic action.

Veylan Vision

​​At the core is Veylan Vision - a proprietary intelligence engine that acts as the platform’s neural hub. Like a digital nervous system, it senses, interprets, and converts streams of enterprise data into actionable signals that drive autonomous agent workflows with exceptional accuracy.

Veylan Vision securely connects to every byte of data across your entire enterprise - learning brand goals, historical KPIs and live inputs to power specialized, data-driven outputs. This produces the context, data integrity and reliability traditional LLMs can’t. Veylan Vision replans budgets, rewrites creative, and re-prices bids in minutes - not weeks - because it already understands the enterprise end-to-end.

“We’re not just upgrading the marketing stack, we’re redesigning it completely. We built Veylan as the brand’s central intelligence - an AI Operating System that digests every data pulse, decides in real time, and moves projects from brief to live in record time,” said Anthony Iacovone, CEO & Co-Founder of Veylan. “This isn’t a clever point solution or LLM wrapper - we’re collapsing silos and eliminating drag so teams perform with the agility and precision modern advertising demands.”

Why It Matters

Built for modern teams. Anyone from a CMO to junior planners can navigate the intuitive interface to get work done, no training required. Global brands, mid-sized adtechs and small agencies have the same unlimited scale at their fingertips.

Anyone from a CMO to junior planners can navigate the intuitive interface to get work done, no training required. Global brands, mid-sized adtechs and small agencies have the same unlimited scale at their fingertips. Context-aware AI that evolves. Veylan Vision understands an enterprise's DNA, remembers historical background, and evolves to support complex decision making.

Veylan Vision understands an enterprise's DNA, remembers historical background, and evolves to support complex decision making. Future-ready compliance and security. Designed with privacy and data safeguards built in, safeguarding clients and their audiences.

In Action with Early Adopters

Adtech company, PadSquad, was stuck in a cycle where scaling output meant scaling headcount - a model that wasn’t sustainable. PadSquad turned to Veylan to help increase output and reclaim time, without sacrificing the creative excellence that defines their work.

In just three weeks, Veylan was already delivering real results - cutting manual tasks like campaign performance and analysis from 90 minutes down to just 30, and accelerating RFP and proposal development by 75%.

Beyond speed, Veylan is transforming how PadSquad works entirely - freeing the team’s time for more strategic, high-impact work and redefining what scale looks like. This is true creative productivity, unbound by headcount. Read the case study here.

Availability & Ecosystem

Veylan OS - including Veylan Vision - is live today for adtech, agency, brand, and media-owner clients. Built-in connectors support Salesforce CDP, Snowflake, Google Ads, Amazon Marketing Cloud, WideOrbit, and leading adtech platforms like Yahoo DSP, Microsoft’s Xandr SSP, and more. Visit the Veylan website for more information or to schedule a demo.

About Veylan

Veylan is the first AI-native operating system built for the advertising industry. It replaces fragmented tools with intelligent agents, automated workflows, and real-time orchestration. Designed for speed, scale, and security, Veylan empowers adtech, agencies, and brands to decouple labor from growth, scale faster, work smarter, and shift talent to higher-value strategic work. Veylan is rearchitecting the future of advertising from the ground up - starting now. Learn more at Veylan.com.