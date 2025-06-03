City of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Selects Public Administration Solutions from Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, for Tyler’s connected Enterprise ERP, Enterprise Permitting & Licensing, Enterprise Asset Management, Enterprise Assessment & Tax, and Municipal Justice solutions.

“Tyler’s integrated public administration suite will provide a fresh approach for all of our operational needs, streamlining our processes, bringing added efficiencies, and enabling better transparency for staff and residents,” said Kenosha City Administrator John W. Morrissey. “This strategic modernization initiative will provide technology advancements for years to come, and we look forward to working with the Tyler team on the implementation of the system.”

Tyler will replace Kenosha’s in-house developed enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that has been in use for more than 40 years by every department. It was essential for the city to find a vendor that could replace all its software needs with an integrated platform. As a current Tyler client using Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety solution, the city was already familiar with Tyler. Tyler’s fully integrated solution will empower Kenosha’s residents and city government workers to efficiently collaborate across various departments and allow better communication with vendors, customers, and residents.

Tyler will provide a full suite of products to support the city’s administrative needs including financial management, human capital management, utility billing, and asset management. In addition to using Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution to manage the city’s core functions, including financials, procurement, human resources, payroll, and revenues, the city will also use Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution to administer all aspects of planning, permitting, inspections, code enforcement, and compliance. Lastly, the city will use Municipal Justice software to automate processes related to communicating court dates, fine information, and judgments.

“Tyler's decades of experience serving the public sector and jurisdictions of all sizes brings a breadth of expertise that the city of Kenosha will greatly benefit from,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “Tyler’s established commitment to the public sector ensures that the city is supported with the tools that it needs for long-term success.”

The city of Kenosha is the fourth largest city in Wisconsin and has a population of nearly 100,000. Kenosha is in the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, bordered by Lake Michigan to the east.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

