Ascent Hospitality Management, Franchisor for Perkins and Huddle House Restaurants, Closes Fiscal Year 2025 with Record-Breaking Achievements

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascent Hospitality Management®, the parent company of Huddle House® and Perkins American Food Co., recently closed its 2025 fiscal year with record-breaking performances across both brands. The year was spotlighted with the launch of the newest Perkins concept, Perkins Griddle & Go, which has already sealed deals for 46 units and sold out four New Jersey counties. The Ascent Development team signed over 100 new agreements in FY25 and continues to attract new and existing franchisees to their brands.

"Our 2025 fiscal year was packed with exciting initiatives, most notably our Perkins Griddle & Go concept that has been driving an incredible amount of interest. Our development team, led by Peter Ortiz, has been expanding our presence across the country and making historic deals along the way,” said James O’Reilly, CEO of Ascent Hospitality Management. “We welcomed several multi-unit owners, signing on for 10 units and more, to grow our brands at an impressive rate. As we continue to evolve our brands and expand their footprints, we are fortunate to have strong leadership and passionate franchise partners to take us to new heights and build on our legacy brands.”

Perkins Evolution Drives Unprecedented Growth

A key highlight of the fiscal year is the Perkins Griddle & Go concept, a modern twist on the Perkins brand that caters to guests on the go with its convenience-centered service format. Perkins opened the flagship Perkins Griddle & Go in Canada in late 2024. Since the launch of Perkins Griddle & Go, the company has sold out four counties in New Jersey, including Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean County. Each of these counties was purchased by new franchisees, building excitement around bringing Perkins to a new generation. The first U.S. Perkins Griddle & Go is slated to open in Fort Monmouth across from the new Netflix Studios campus.

The Ascent Development team also signed first-ever multi-unit franchise agreements in California and Texas, expanding the brand’s presence in the United States. In addition to landmark agreements in new states, Perkins also signed a multi-unit agreement in Calgary, Alberta, marking the first Canadian expansion in many years.

Another significant highlight and historic moment for Perkins was the unveiling of the latest restaurant design. The flagship restaurant, located in Orlando, is the first to boast the newest state-of-the-art look and service elements, including a completely revamped menu and new beverage options- frozen drinks, boba chillers, craft refreshers, and signature cocktails. The company celebrated the Central Florida restaurant with much fanfare through a multi-day event this past March.

“Perkins truly is the hottest brand in restaurant franchising right now,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer with Ascent Hospitality Management. “We’ve made significant investments to elevate our brand, with new prototypes, new restaurant design, new menus, and a new leadership team that is driven to bring Perkins into the future – and it’s working. Our brand is attracting the attention of multi-unit investors who are buying up entire territories. We fully expect to be sold out in the United States in the next three to five years.”

Huddle House Makes Historic Moves

Huddle House also had its share of achievements in FY25. The brand signed more than 50 agreements, including deals with existing franchise partners.

The most recent fiscal year was marked by the largest deal in Huddle House history in Houston, TX, with 20 locations planned for the area in the coming years. The company also signed multiple new agreements in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina, further expanding the brand’s footprint in the Southeast.

In addition to new signings, Huddle House opened new locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

“Interest continues to grow for the Huddle House brand, but more importantly, our franchisees are reinvesting. We have partners furthering their commitments by adding new locations to their portfolios to ensure our strong presence into the future,” Ortiz said. “Overall, for Perkins and Huddle House, we've demonstrated during the past year that our strategy to elevate these great brands is working to attract multi-unit investors like never before. The momentum we’re experiencing going into a new fiscal year is incredible, and we fully expect to have another year of remarkable growth as we continue to bring these brands to new heights.”

