IVI RMA North America and Gaia Partner to Deliver Value-Based Care and Make Infertility Treatment More Accessible

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gaia, the first provider of value-based family building, and IVI RMA North America, a leader in assisted reproductive technologies with over 22 IVF laboratories throughout the U.S. and Canada, are partnering to shape the future of fertility care to one where the focus and incentives shift from providing treatments to providing successful outcomes.

RMA’s track-record of unparalleled success rates due to medical and technological advancements in reproductive medicine, state-of-the-art facilities, and highly-trained doctors, combined with Gaia’s Value-Based financial and wraparound care model, will enable patients on fixed budgets to access more cycles of industry leading fertility treatment with financial protection, a personal concierge, counseling sessions, community events, and the flexibility to pay upfront, monthly, or only once they bring their child home.

Together, IVI RMA and Gaia endeavor to give anyone who wants a family their best chance at parenthood with life-changing reproductive medicine outcomes—regardless of financial, employment, or relationship status. Whether they want a child today through IVF, or other methods, or in the future via egg and embryo freezing, patients will get the best possible chance of realizing their family creation dreams, gain additional support and a better way to finance treatment as a result of this partnership.

“This collaboration with Gaia exemplifies our unwavering commitment to putting patients first – both by delivering industry leading outcomes for individuals and couples navigating infertility in the U.S., and by making the cost of treatment more accessible and flexible,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America. “With an industry-leading team of physicians and scientists, we have been dedicated to helping individuals achieve their dreams of parenthood and have already supported the births of over 220,000 babies in the United States. Collaborating with Gaia will allow us to further expand our reach and offer new opportunities to those seeking our care.”

“We believe in making fertility treatment possible for everyone and giving them the opportunity to pay for what they truly want—results. It’s exciting to partner with IVI RMA North America, a leading reproductive medicine group with the industry’s best outcomes, the most innovative research and development, and the sharpest talent—and amazing results” said Nader AlSalim, founder and CEO of Gaia.

For more information about Gaia, visit gaiafamily.com/en-us. To learn more about IVI RMA North America, visit rmanetwork.com.

ABOUT GAIA

Gaia is the first value-based family building company. We give people control over their fertility with clinically proven pathways to parenthood — whether they want a child now or later — and take on the financial risk so that if we don’t deliver successful outcomes, they don’t pay. Gaia was born from our founder’s own journey through assisted fertility, and his resolve to build the experience he wished he had. Our mission is to give the best shot at parenthood to anyone who wants a family, with access to a vetted network of clinics selected for their results, affordable and flexible payment options, and 90+ NPS wraparound care and support.

ABOUT IVI RMA NORTH AMERICA

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 22 IVF laboratories and has helped women achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. Part of IVI RMA Global, one of the world's leading Reproductive Medicine groups committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions with the greatest chance of success in the shortest time necessary to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 4,400 people across 190+ locations in 14 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.