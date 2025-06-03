Convey Expands Strategic Relationship with CenterPoint Energy to Transform Customer Communications Especially During Times of Extreme Weather

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convey is proud to announce a major expansion of its relationship with CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP). Convey, formerly known as Message Broadcast, is a longtime leader in providing customer engagement software for highly regulated industries and serves the largest utilities in North America; CenterPoint Energy is a leading electric and natural gas utility serving 7 million customers across Texas, Indiana, Ohio, and Minnesota.

This new engagement highlights CenterPoint Energy’s dedication to improving the customer experience with advanced warnings of storms and restoration updates during storm-related outages. Convey’s customer communication platform helps CenterPoint Energy respond with speed, scale, and reliability—delivering critical updates to customers during extreme weather events and enhancing engagement year-round.

“At Convey, we are deeply aligned with CenterPoint Energy’s mission to deliver safe, reliable service while modernizing customer communication in the moments that matter most,” said Maulik Datanwala, CEO of Convey. “This strategic relationship is a testament to what’s possible when a forward-thinking utility meets a purpose-built communications platform designed to scale. With decades of experience delivering critical communication across the utilities sector and other regulated industries, we are excited about our work together that will transform the way CenterPoint communicates and helps deliver better outcomes for its customers.”

Enhancing Customer Experience at Scale for CenterPoint Energy

As a regulated transmission and distribution utility (TDU) in Texas, CenterPoint Energy plays a critical role in powering more than 2.8 million homes and businesses across one of the most highly dynamic markets in the nation and the energy capital of the world. With Convey, CenterPoint gains not just additional messaging capabilities for storms but also establishes a strategic relationship to collaborate on delivering intelligent customer workflows that improve operational agility and help build customer trust.

“At CenterPoint Energy, our customers count on us to deliver critical energy services every hour of every day. We also have to be able to communicate timely, accurate and relevant information to customers and communities with speed, clarity, and consistency—especially during disruptive extreme weather events,” said Jason Wells, President and CEO of CenterPoint Energy. “Our expanded work with Convey reflects our commitment to modernizing both the infrastructure that delivers our customers’ energy but also the way we communicate with them, leveraging technology that not only enhances service reliability but also strengthens the trust and connection we have with the communities we are privileged to serve.”

A Relationship Focused on the Future

The CenterPoint/Convey relationship is envisioned as a stepping stone to help redefine and improve customer communications. Convey is proud to work CenterPoint Energy in driving innovation, enhancing customer engagement, and setting new standards in utility communication.

“We are excited to continue building with CenterPoint,” added Datanwala. “Together, we’re not just solving today’s challenges—we’re setting the course for what’s next in the industry.”

To learn more, visit goconvey.com.

About Convey (Formerly Message Broadcast)

Convey delivers intelligent customer workflows that humanize connections in regulated environments. Formerly Message Broadcast, Convey transforms compliance requirements into streamlined experiences through purpose-built solutions that deliver measurable impact for utilities and essential service providers. Our platform helps organizations modernize operations and set new engagement standards while efficiently managing millions of interactions. Reimagine the customer journey at https://www.goconvey.com.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.