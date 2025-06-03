LANDI and NMI Expand Partnership with Launch of LANDI M20SE: A Compact, Cost-Effective Android Device Configured for Tap to Pay

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMI®, a leader in embedded payments infrastructure, and LANDI Global, a leading provider of smart POS devices, announce the LANDI M20SE, a compact, all-in-one Android device, now available as part of the NMI Tap to Pay portfolio. As a cost-effective alternative to traditional mobile POS terminals, it gives small businesses an easy and affordable way to modernize in-person payments.

Fully compatible with Mastercard’s Cloud Commerce Tap to Pay on Android, the M20SE is a purpose-built solution that streamlines operations and delivers a seamless checkout experience for ISOs, resellers and their merchants. It offers the benefits of integrating modern payment technology, like SoftPOS, while minimizing complexity and upfront costs, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking flexibility, functionality and value.

Kanan Keeney, Senior Product Manager at NMI, said:

“Tap to Pay using a mobile phone is a fantastic low-cost option that removes the need for additional point-of-sale hardware, but it’s not always a practical solution. Small businesses may hesitate to issue phones to every employee, or face challenges when relying on personal devices. At the same time, traditional contactless POS systems can come with a hefty price tag. The LANDI M20SE bridges that gap, offering a sleek, professional, POS device that’s affordable, easy to deploy and packed with out-of-the-box functionality. It’s a powerful new addition to NMI’s expanding Tap to Pay portfolio.”

Gary Topper, Vice President at LANDI, said:

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with NMI as we continue to shape the future of the seamless customer experience. The M20SE reflects LANDI’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance mobile devices that keep businesses agile in today’s fast-moving payments landscape. Whether it’s a large enterprise platform or a local shop, together with NMI, we’re giving merchants a fast, flexible, cost-effective way to accept secure Tap to Pay transactions and provide a seamless checkout experience anywhere they do business.”

Feature-rich and merchant-friendly, the M20SE, when used with the Cloud Commerce app, enables merchants to:

Add multiple line items to a sale

Prompt for tips

Apply discounts and tax rates

Send digital receipts

View transactions

Void or refund payments

All functionality is available in-app, with no need for external peripherals or software development.

Activating the LANDI M20SE is quick and hassle-free. Partners simply enable Tap to Pay on Android in the NMI Marketplace. Merchants download the Cloud Commerce app from Google Play and are then ready to start accepting contactless payments — no additional hardware, coding or complex setup required.

About NMI

NMI is a global leader in embedded payments, powering more than $440+ billion in payment volumes every year. From our industry-leading payment gateway technology to our seamless merchant underwriting, acquiring, onboarding and management platform, we enable our partners across the entire payments ecosystem. We help our partners deliver frictionless payment solutions to their customers, offering modularity, flexibility and choice, wherever and however consumers want to pay – online, in-store, in-app, mobile and unattended. And we’re constantly innovating, empowering ISOs, software vendors and payment professionals as they embrace the future of fintech. Visit www.nmi.com

About LANDI

LANDI Global is a leader in payment and professional merchant solutions. With over 100 million top-tier Android and Windows units shipped, our state-of-the-art POS devices and versatile mobility devices, along with exceptional local support, make us a trusted partner for financial institutions, retail chains, and small businesses. Our commitment to innovation and quality drives us to actively shape the future of commerce. Learn more at landiglobal.com/