The Access Group Partners with Clari to Achieve Scalable Enterprise Revenue Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari, the #1 Enterprise Revenue Orchestration Platform, today announced an expanded, multi-year partnership with The Access Group, a leading business management software provider. Currently, over 800 go-to-market professionals at The Access Group use Clari daily to drive scalable, predictable revenue growth across complex workflows and global markets.

Building on a strong partnership since 2021, The Access Group has expanded its use of Clari to the full Revenue Orchestration Platform — now powering sales engagement and productivity, conversational intelligence, revenue operations, and forecasting.

The Access Group’s expansion with Clari underscores its commitment to driving predictable, repeatable revenue growth as it scales. The Access Group equips 800+ employees across the UK, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and USA with the clarity to focus on what matters — guided by Clari’s cadences and AI-driven insights to stay ahead of every opportunity, renewal, and expansion.

Using AI to drive revenue growth

As The Access Group enters new markets and manages more complex sales cycles, it turned to Clari to improve execution, gain visibility, and reduce revenue risk. Clari’s platform unifies internal signals, external data, and unstructured inputs — guiding teams with context-rich insights that guide revenue-critical teams on where to focus, take action, and win. With Clari, The Access Group will:

Increase win rates by focusing resources on high-priority opportunities.

by focusing resources on high-priority opportunities. Reduce deals slipping and enhance forecast accuracy with AI.

and with AI. Achieve consistent sales and revenue execution at scale.

Ciarán Brennan, Senior Director, Revenue Operations and Programs at The Access Group, said: “Clari has brought Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Leadership into one platform — aligning our entire GTM team around shared data, workflows, and goals. We now operate as one connected team across the full revenue cycle, with more time focused on customers and growth.”

Revenue precision at enterprise scale

Clari’s platform is designed to meet the needs of fast-scaling enterprises like The Access Group, with:

A unified data foundation that connects every signal across the revenue engine—structured, unstructured, internal, and external.



that connects every signal across the revenue engine—structured, unstructured, internal, and external. End-to-end revenue workflows that align Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Leadership in one platform.



that align Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Leadership in one platform. Flexible cadences that guide every GTM team — whether building pipeline, managing deals, forecasting, or driving renewals.



that guide every GTM team — whether building pipeline, managing deals, forecasting, or driving renewals. AI at the core to deliver real-time context, identify risks and opportunities, and drive the right action at every revenue moment.

Allison Carroll, Chief Customer Officer at Clari, added: “With Clari, The Access Group has a new way to bring all GTM teams together in one platform to collaborate, guide where they focus and what action to take and run revenue with predictability for growth.”

About Clari

Clari is the only Enterprise Revenue Orchestration leader that delivers Revenue Context to run revenue and inform AI and agents at enterprise scale.

The Clari Revenue Orchestration Platform leverages all structured and unstructured data from every human- and machine-generated revenue interaction into a single, time-series data model, the world’s largest of its kind — managing over $5 trillion in revenue for global enterprises.

More than 1,500 organizations — including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Cisco — run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees.

Clari: Run Revenue® with AI + Revenue Context. Learn more: https://www.clari.com/

About The Access Group

The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered business management software providers. It provides solutions that empower more than 128,000 small and mid-sized organizations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA and APAC, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what’s important. Its innovative cloud solutions and integrated AI software experience across multiple Access products transform how business technology is used. Access employs over 8,000 people, continuously driving product innovation and customer service excellence.

For more information, visit www.theaccessgroup.com or follow @TheAccessGroup.