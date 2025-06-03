Identity Digital Unveils Strategic Partnerships to Bring Personalized Online Identities to Trusted SaaS Platforms

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital®, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, today announced a series of strategic alliances with prominent Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms including LinkedIn Premium, Gravatar, OneFootball powered by D3, Lnk.Bio and Bitly. These partnerships allow millions of users to utilize Identity Digital’s domain name offerings to strengthen their online identities, and develop a consistent and personalized digital brand.

According to McKinsey, the global SaaS market could surge to $10 trillion by 2030. Partnering with Identity Digital provides advancing SaaS platforms an opportunity to take advantage of the market’s growth potential. Identity Digital offers organizations innovative technology that has the opportunity to increase revenue and retain customers by providing brand personalization through custom domains and web offerings. Partners also benefit from customized plans, effortless implementation and a simplified process for creating online profiles and websites.

“Brands are looking for new ways to engage their customers and maintain a competitive edge,” said Matt Overman, Chief Revenue Officer at Identity Digital. “These partnerships are developing a new category for business expansion, personalization and visibility. Our partners are excited about the value these integrations will provide and ultimately, the associated growth potential.”

Based on specific partnerships, this series of alliances will enable SaaS users to take advantage of the following:

Gravatar: By linking their Gravatar profiles to unique domain names, users can now enhance their online presence with a more professional and personalized touch. This integration allows for a cohesive and consistent personal identity across various online platforms.

By linking their Gravatar profiles to unique domain names, users can now enhance their online presence with a more professional and personalized touch. This integration allows for a cohesive and consistent personal identity across various online platforms. OneFootball powered by D3: This partnership facilitates the creation of personalized online destination pages for fans to connect and interact within the OneFootball and D3 networks, bridging Web2 communities with Web3 technologies. With .football domains as its fan identity infrastructure for 180M+ users, this partnership has the potential to unlock growth, engagement, retention, and new revenue streams.

This partnership facilitates the creation of personalized online destination pages for fans to connect and interact within the OneFootball and D3 networks, bridging Web2 communities with Web3 technologies. With .football domains as its fan identity infrastructure for 180M+ users, this partnership has the potential to unlock growth, engagement, retention, and new revenue streams. Lnk.Bio: Users can now utilize custom domain names for their Lnk.Bio profiles, further solidifying their online branding and presence. This integration provides a streamlined and experienced way to share multiple links and resources.

Users can now utilize custom domain names for their Lnk.Bio profiles, further solidifying their online branding and presence. This integration provides a streamlined and experienced way to share multiple links and resources. Bitly: Users create over 250 million short links and QR Codes, driving over 10 billion clicks and scans every month. In partnership with Identity Digital, Bitly enables users to find and claim relevant domains for their short links and QR Codes—increasing brand recognition, boosting click-through rates and maximizing the impact of every connection point.

“Identity Digital’s domain name offerings have truly elevated our platform. By giving our users access to personalized domains, we’re helping them take real ownership of their online identity,” said Ronnie Burt, Head of Gravatar. “Since launching this partnership, we’ve seen a clear uptick in engagement — users with custom domains share and do more with their profiles — and we’re confident that these domain options will continue to bring meaningful value to our users, especially when it comes to building and maintaining a consistent presence online.”

“We are continuously seeking new ways to innovate and offer our customers increased personalization options,” said Sabrina Stefani, Co-Founder and CEO at Lnk.Bio. “Identity Digital’s domain name offerings like .bio are instrumental in setting up our customers for success as they look to establish the perfect domain for their link in bio. We look forward to creating even more value on our platform with this strategic alliance.”

To learn more about partnering with Identity Digital, please contact us at partners@identity.digital.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world’s largest portfolio of TLDs including .info, .pro, .world, and .studio, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.