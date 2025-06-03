NEXT Partners with Infobip to Enhance Fraud Detection and Messaging Experiences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global cloud communications platform Infobip has partnered with NEXT plc, the leading UK-based clothing brand, to bolster customer security and elevate the messaging experience for the retailer’s customers.

With fraud estimated to cost the UK economy over £219 billion per year, it has never been more important for consumer brands to deploy robust security measures. By leveraging Infobip Signals, an AI and machine-learning powered solution that combats artificially inflated traffic, the collaboration combines Infobip’s advanced communications technology to protect NEXT’s customers against fraud and delivers richer, more secure messaging experiences.

To date, NEXT has been able to block approximately 175,000 artificial messages per month, thanks to Infobip’s AI-powered solution. This proactive approach ensures the reliability and security of NEXT’s SMS messaging, mitigating the risk of fraudulent activity.

Recognising the importance of secure, rich messaging, NEXT has also implemented Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Business, powered by Infobip. Multimedia capabilities and verified sender profiles offered through RCS enable NEXT to strengthen brand identity and foster greater trust and confidence among customers. This next-generation messaging platform enhances the value and interactivity of customer communication.

Raz Razaq, Head of Customer Contact Experience Technology, at NEXT, said: “At Next, we are committed to protecting our customers from fraud while continuing to provide the rich, responsive, and reliable communication that they expect from us. To benefit from the latest anti-fraud technology, we partnered with Infobip to help keep both our customers and infrastructure safe from new and emerging threats. Combined, Infobip Signals and RCS will create secure conversational experiences for our customers.”

James Stokes, Head of Enterprise, UK and Nordics, at Infobip, added: “Infobip is helping support one of the UK’s best-known high-street retailers in their mission to provide a safe and seamless customer experience. Our AI-enabled solutions offer peace of mind, while the capabilities of RCS offer a richer customer experience.

“In the last year, we’ve seen a 500% growth in the adoption of RCS, a testament to the desire from brands like NEXT to offer customers an elevated experience, delivering personalised and conversational interactions. We look forward to continuing to provide first-class customer experiences through this collaboration.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

About NEXT

NEXT plc is a leading UK-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, and home products. With a focus on customer experience and digital innovation, NEXT serves millions of customers across the UK and internationally.