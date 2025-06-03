Howden Re and Rivonia Road Capital Announce Strategic Agreement to Provide Innovative Commission Financing Solutions to the Insurance Industry

NEW YORK & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howden Re, the global reinsurance, capital markets, and strategic advisory division of Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, and Rivonia Road Capital (“Rivonia”), a leading US-based credit investment manager, today announced that they have entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement. The agreement is a partnership which focuses on providing financing to insurance agents, brokers, and other industry participants, particularly in the Dental, Medicare Advantage and Supplemental Health Benefits space, combining Howden Re’s extensive industry relationships with Rivonia Road Capital’s bespoke asset-based financing solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Howden Re will offer innovative financing solutions to its global client base, complementing its traditional strengths across risk, strategy, and capital advisory. Rivonia Road Capital will structure and manage these financings, leveraging its expertise at the intersection of insurance and asset-based lending. Both parties will collaborate to bring forward efficient, cost-effective programs designed to help insurance agencies and brokerages better manage cash flow, expand their businesses, and serve their clients.

“We are delighted to formalize this partnership with Rivonia Road Capital,” said Tae Kim, Managing Director, A&H at Howden Re. “This is yet another example of Howden Re’s innovative approach to helping our clients stay competitive and agile in a rapidly evolving market. Rivonia’s partnership will allow us to streamline how insurance agencies, brokerages, and other participants access capital, and we very much look forward to working with them.”

“Howden Re brings best-in-class industry knowledge and access to a broad network of clients,” said Brad Smiedt, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Rivonia Road Capital. “Together, we will deliver strategic financing solutions that not only bolster commission revenues but also unlock growth opportunities for players across the insurance ecosystem.”

About Howden Re

Howden Re is the global reinsurance, capital markets, and strategic advisory arm of Howden. Encompassing Howden Re, Bowood, and Howden Capital Markets & Advisory, Howden Re is distinguished by its innovative service offering, entrepreneurial leadership approach, and commitment to excellence. With a broad suite of services and specialties, differentiated capital structure, and growing global team, Howden Re aims to deliver outsized value to reinsurance clients.

About Rivonia Road Capital

Rivonia Road Capital is a global alternative asset manager offering a unique combination of deep institutional investment experience with significant operating expertise in the specialty finance and asset-based lending markets. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, the firm has an active debt and equity investment portfolio across the consumer, commercial, and insurance lending markets. For more information, go to www.rivoniaroad.com.