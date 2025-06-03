-

Enfinity Global Implements Sitetracker to Accelerate Global Renewable Energy Deployment

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management, announced today a partnership with Enfinity Global, a leading renewable energy company with operations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

“Enfinity Global is at the forefront of the energy transition, and we’re proud to support their mission with a platform built for scale.” - Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker.

Following its selection in 2024, the Sitetracker platform is currently being rolled out across Enfinity Global’s portfolio as part of its “Nexus Platform” to support the full lifecycle of renewable energy projects—from origination and development to construction, operations, and maintenance.

“Sitetracker has become a building block of our digital infrastructure on our build to own mindset,” said Hans Helmrich, Global Head of Operations at Enfinity Global. “It supports the acceleration of project delivery and enhances collaboration across global teams as we harness real-time data.”

“Enfinity Global is at the forefront of the energy transition, and we’re proud to support their mission with a platform built for scale,” said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. “Their success is a powerful example of how digital transformation can accelerate the deployment of clean energy worldwide.”

Enfinity Global has secured over $4 billion in financing to support its global expansion and remains committed to enabling a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What’s Critical, with Sitetracker.

