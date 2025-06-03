PSG and 2ndWave Software Establish JAMS Software as an Independent Company

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth, in combination with 2ndWave Software, today announced the closing of the purchase of JAMS, a leading workload automation and job scheduling solution, from Fortra, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Along with the purchase of the solution, the investment partners and employees established a new independent company, JAMS Software, dedicated solely to the advancement of its workload automation technologies and support of its global customer community. The company is owned by PSG, 2ndWave Software, and employees. Skybot, a complementary workload automation platform, was also acquired as part of this transaction and is managed by JAMS Software.

Peter Hegland, CEO of JAMS Software stated, “We are extremely excited to focus exclusively on developing, supporting, and improving JAMS Scheduler and adjacent IT operations solutions for our customers. This transaction enables us to continue to build high quality workload automation and job scheduling solutions.”

Weil, Gotshal, & Manges served as legal counsel to PSG Equity and 2ndWave Software. The transaction officially closed on June 1, 2025.

About JAMS Software:

For more than 35 years, JAMS has empowered IT operations teams with robust automation frameworks for orchestrating critical scheduled and triggered processes. To learn more, visit: www.jamsscheduler.com.

About PSG:

PSG Equity is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About 2ndWave Software:

2ndWave Software specializes in partnering with middle-market enterprise software companies to accelerate growth. Founded by Chris Heim and Dan Mayleben, the company leverages decades of operational and technological expertise. With a focus on strategic investments and advisory, 2ndWave Software collaborates closely with investors and management teams to help drive scalable value creation. To learn more, visit www.2ndwavesoftware.com