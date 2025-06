Eaton y Siemens Energy unen fuerzas para proporcionar energía y tecnología y acelerar la entrega de nuevas capacidades para data centers

Eaton and Siemens Energy leaders signed an agreement aimed at accelerating data center development with grid-independent energy supplies and standardized modular power systems. Pictured (from left to right) are Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton; Paulo Ruiz, chief executive officer, Eaton; Vanessa Bauch, senior vice president, distributed gas services, Siemens Energy; and Thomas Frank, global head of markets, gas services, Siemens Energy. Image courtesy of Eaton.