Syntax Data and Donoghue Forlines Introduce Tactical Momentum and Dividend Indexes Seeking Downside Risk Mitigation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Data, a financial data and technology provider offering data-optimized index solutions, and Donoghue Forlines, a Boston-based tactical investment firm that specializes in active risk-managed portfolios, today announced a strategic partnership to offer index strategies aimed at mitigating downside risk. The strategic partnership recently launched two indexes, the Donoghue Forlines Risk-Managed Momentum Index and the Donoghue Forlines Risk-Managed Dividend Index.

Uncertainty is a reality in today’s equity markets, and these strategies have been designed to attempt to insulate investors against catastrophic ‘black swan’ events. Share

The indices are multi-factor strategies offering the following screens or techniques:

DF Risk-Managed Momentum Index: Quality, Risk-Adjusted Momentum, Defensive Tactical Overlays

DF Risk-Managed Dividend Index: Quality, High Dividend Yield, Defensive Tactical Overlays

Both indexes, available now, are tracked by two separately managed accounts (SMAs) that are approved and available to advisors on the LPL Model Wealth Platform (MWP), Envestnet, Fidelity Managed Account Exchange (FMAX), Orion Portfolio Solutions, Adhesion Wealth, Amplify, Brookstone, Goldman Sachs Folio Institutional, Pershing Manager Gateway, and SMArtX Advisory Solutions TAMP platforms. Further, both strategies are offered as mutual fund and variable insurance trusts.

“We think these indexes are particularly timely, given recent bouts of extreme volatility,” said Patrick Shaddow, CEO of Syntax Data.

“Uncertainty is a reality in today’s equity markets, and these strategies have been designed to attempt to insulate investors against catastrophic ‘black swan’ events,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO and portfolio manager at Donoghue Forlines.

Read more in Syntax’s white paper discussing this innovative approach. To learn more about Donoghue Forlines’ rules-based portfolios, please click here.

ABOUT SYNTAX DATA

Syntax LLC is a financial data and technology company that codifies business models into a relational system called Affinity® Data. Using its patented FIS® technology inspired by systems sciences, Affinity® Data offers the most comprehensive, granular, and accurate product line revenue data available on public companies in the market. This technology is leveraged to classify and analyze private markets at scale.

Syntax Direct℠ then uses this abundance of data to facilitate the near instantaneous creation and ongoing management of boundless direct indexing solutions and rules-based equity portfolios through a fully automated platform. Syntax Indices provides customized and proprietary indices, including core global benchmarks and micro- and macro-thematic, smart beta, defined outcome, and target volatility indices. These indices are foundational for a range of financial products, such as ETFs, UITs, and structured products. Learn more at www.SyntaxData.com.

ABOUT DONOGHUE FORLINES

Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based investment management firm specializing in active, risk-managed portfolios. The firm’s suite of proactive strategies is designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant, enabling them to stay disciplined to their investment objectives. Put our four decades of experience to work for you. Learn more at www.DonoghueForlines.com.

DISCLOSURE

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any security or investment vehicle.