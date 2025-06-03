HoloMem Partners With QStar Technologies on New Revolutionary Cold Storage Technology

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HoloMem, developers of future fit cold data storage technology, and QStar Technologies Inc, the leader in archive management software, today announced a strategic partnership to develop joint solutions for the worldwide archive storage market.

HoloMem, developers of future fit cold data storage technology, and QStar Technologies Inc, the leader in archive management software, today announced a strategic partnership to develop joint solutions for the worldwide archive storage market. Share

For the last 40 years, QStar has developed software for all leading archive technologies that have come to market, from CD Recordable and Magneto Optical to LTO tape and cloud storage. QStar software is used in many verticals, including HPC / AI, Media and Entertainment, Video Surveillance, Healthcare, Space and Satellite Agencies, Government Bodies and others. QStar software provides front-end interfaces for users and applications to send data that is then stored on one or more archive technologies including S3, SMB and NFS and can be installed on Windows or Linux servers.

HoloMem is a leading data storage technology company that is developing the first commercially available holographic storage technology. Its HoloDrive uses infinitely readable holograms to store data at ultra high density on abundantly available polymer material. Because there are no temperature or humidity controls required, there is zero energy used in storage, throughout the technology’s proven 50+ year lifespan. HoloDrive will also have vastly improved capacity on the latest version of LTO, reaching up to 200TB in a cartridge.

As HoloDrive is backwards compatible, and designed to be plug and play, this partnership will see QStar integrate Archive Manager (single server) and Global ArchiveSpace (multi-server) products with HoloMem drives and media to allow prospective customers to test early release product in their own environments. HoloMem’s solution has been designed to integrate with legacy systems with minimal hardware or software disruption.

QStar is a founding partner of the Active Archive Alliance, and HoloMem is a supporting member of the Digital Preservation Coalition. HoloMem is also a member of SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association), an organization that promotes technologies related to the storage, transport, optimization of infrastructure, acceleration, format, and data protection.

Charlie Gale, co-founder and CEO of HoloMem, said, “Today's technology can't cope with the world's exponential data creation. We have developed a future fit holographic data storage technology to help bring the industry back from this crisis point. We’re very proud to be partnering with QStar Technologies to see our technology deployed and integrated across their existing architecture, and we’re excited to see their customers benefit from this infinitely readable, low cost and low energy data storage solution.”

Riccardo Finotti, CEO and President of QStar Technologies, said, “As leaders in enterprise-class archive management solutions, we understand the vast data storage requirements of modern business. With the increase of data creation driven by new technologies, such as AI and machine learning, the industry needed a step-change. HoloMem’s unique holographic technology will allow us to deliver the best low cost and low energy storage solutions to our customers, without ripping up existing architecture. This is a very exciting partnership, not just for us, but for the future of archive management and cold data storage.”

About QStar Technologies

QStar Technologies is a leading global provider of enterprise-class archive and data management software solutions. QStar software is a key element in creating ‘Active Archive’ solutions. Our software virtualizes any archive technology behind a file system or S3 compatible interface, making the entire archive appear as one or more NAS disks or cloud buckets. www.qstar.com

About HoloMem

Today's technology can't cope with the world's explosive data creation. HoloMem has built a future fit cold data storage technology that uses holograms to store data at ultra high density with zero energy, and is infinitely readable. Created by a serial entrepreneur and former design engineer at Dyson, HoloMem provides a plug and play solution for data managers using current libraries, but is considerably cheaper to operate and will hold up to 200TB per cartridge. Find out more at holomem.co.uk.