Toptana Technologies and Assured Communications Announce Pivotal New East-West Fiber Route in the Pacific Northwest

OCEAN SHORES, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toptana Technologies, the only Indigenous-owned internet infrastructure company on the U.S. West Coast, today announced the next phase of its regional network build with the development of a dedicated East-West fiber route in collaboration with MOX Networks (MOX) and Assured Communications (Assured). This effort will establish a dedicated fiber route connecting Toptana’s Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Ocean Shores, Washington, to key connectivity corridors in Seattle, Washington and Hillsboro, Oregon.

This new route extends the previously completed North-South fiber route constructed in partnership with MOX Networks that spans from Seattle to Portland and Hillsboro, broadening the network’s reach and enhancing infrastructure resiliency across the Pacific Northwest. Together, Toptana, MOX, and Assured are delivering scalable, high capacity backhaul to meet rising demand for cloud, AI, and edge computing.

Located on the Olympic Peninsula, Toptana’s CLS is the first built in Washington State in over 25 years. The site is poised to become a key interconnection point for subsea cables, offering critical route diversity and positioning Ocean Shores as a strategic hub for digital infrastructure growth.

Assured Communications is managing the venture on behalf of Toptana, leading all aspects of the initiative from feasibility and design through engineering, construction, and go-to-market. In addition to overseeing development of the CLS and fiber backhaul infrastructure, Assured is applying its deep expertise in delivering turnkey, mission-critical infrastructure facilities to ensure the project meets the highest standards of reliability and performance.

“With this expansion, we’re continuing our mission to bring meaningful connectivity to the Pacific Northwest, starting with our Indigenous-led infrastructure at Ocean Shores,” said Jeff Capoeman, Chairperson of the Board of Toptana Technologies. “This route not only supports current demand, but also positions the region for long-term digital growth.”

“MOX Networks is proud to collaborate once again with Toptana and Assured as the chosen partner to build, operate, and maintain the critical network infrastructure that will extend from the Ocean Shores CLS back to our recently completed route connecting Seattle to Portland and Hillsboro,” said Allen Meeks, President & CEO of MOX Networks. “This project underscores our commitment to building new and diverse fiber routes that enhance interconnection and regional diversity for our customers.”

“Assured is honored to lead this transformational effort,” said Tim Parker, Chief Growth Officer of Assured Communications. “Together with our partners, we’re enabling the Pacific Northwest to compete on a global scale for digital investment, while delivering lasting benefits to the communities we serve.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing open, diverse, and future-ready infrastructure in underserved markets. With this East–West expansion, Toptana, MOX, and Assured are laying the groundwork for long-term regional growth and improved global connectivity.

About Toptana Technologies

Toptana is driven by a vision of a truly connected world. We’re an indigenous-owned internet infrastructure and technology company focused on bringing connectivity to unserved and underserved communities. Our mission is to connect the digitally disconnected so that all people can fully participate in the digital economy. Our Washington State cable landing station offers subsea transpacific connectivity from the U.S. to Asia-Pacific markets. The backhaul network offers terrestrial connectivity along the I-5 corridor to Seattle, WA and Hillsboro, OR. We offer businesses the opportunity to get their traffic where it needs to go, while protecting our precious resources and improving the lives of those in need.

About Mox Networks

MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. It builds the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.

MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, and public and private partnerships with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. Founded in 2013, MOX owns and operates unique fiber routes throughout North America and Asia. For more information, visit moxnetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Assured Communications

Driven by a desire to create meaningful solutions to connectivity, Assured Communications (“Assured”) brings decades of public and private sector experience to mission-critical DEP&C. Assured offers strategic advisory services, DEP&C, project management, owner's representation, and facility management to deliver highly reliable, assured communications to its clients. Assured identifies and orchestrates the right partners to navigate complicated political, regulatory, economic, and/or technical barriers to entry to create opportunities in areas thought too costly or complex to develop. No matter the environment - land, sea, or sky - Assured thrives on overcoming obstacles to create ICT solutions worldwide. Assured Communications knows the human impact technology can bring and works to connect the under-connected by serving its clients. Connect with Assured Communications on LinkedIn to learn more.