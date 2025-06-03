-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GoodLeap Home Improvement Solutions Trust 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by GoodLeap Home Improvement Solutions Trust 2025-2 (“GDLP 2025-2”), a $354.795 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of residential home improvement loans originated by GoodLeap, LLC ("GoodLeap" or the "Company"). The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 19.32% for the Class A notes to 4.95% for the Class C notes as a percentage of 95% of the pool balance.

GoodLeap is headquartered in Roseville, California and offers its home improvement loans at the point-of-sale to mostly prime credit quality homeowners through its partnerships with more than 4,000 active installers. The home improvement loans are used to finance sustainable projects such as LED lighting, heating venting and air conditioning (HVAC), home performance upgrades, windows and doors, water efficiency, generators and roofs. GoodLeap offers standard installment loans as well as promotional loan repayment products that allow the borrower to make lower monthly payments during the initial loan period. The collateral pool of GDLP 2025-2 will include approximately $391.0 million of home improvement loans where approximately 28.8% of the pool has a promotional period.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed GoodLeap's portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and proposed capital structure under stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of GoodLeap, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009740

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Polvere, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3339
michael.polvere@kbra.com

Vicky Xiao, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1422
vicky.xiao@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

