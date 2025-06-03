ZeroError Launches Advanced Analytics Capabilities to Support Supply Chain Use Cases on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroError, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, the launch of new advanced analytics capabilities to support supply chain optimization on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This new integration, Powered by Snowflake, will enable organizations to tackle complex supply chain challenges such as master data, bill of materials (BOM), MRP planning, inventory management, carbon footprint and tax & tariff impact.

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, ZeroError is joining Snowflake in empowering every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI. By leveraging GenAI, ZeroError detects anomalies in the data, in an autonomous way without having to define business rules, through the proprietary catalog of analysis adapted by the ZeroError team to each use case.

“The launch of ZeroError's enhanced analytics features for supply chain demonstrates their dedication to supporting Snowflake's mission of empowering every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. “We look forward to working with ZeroError to deliver greater value for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem, enabling our customers to confidently leverage their data within Snowflake's unified platform.”

Partnering with Snowflake to launch ZeroError’s new advanced analytics capabilities for the Supply Chain vertical on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, will enable joint customers to solve faster the Supply Chain data quality issues (master data, bill of materials, tariffs implications…) through secure data sharing within Snowflake accounts. As part of the integration, joint customers will soon have the convenience of using their existing Snowflake credits for ZeroError services.

