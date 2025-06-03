CSI Partners With WaveCX to Help Financial Institutions Drive Digital Adoption and Engagement Through Personalized, In-App Experiences

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaveCX, provider of personalized, digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology. Through this integration, CSI clients using the NuPoint® and Meridian® core platforms are equipped to increase digital adoption and deliver more dynamic customer experiences directly within their banking applications.

The partnership opens new possibilities for customer engagement within digital banking environments, allowing financial institutions to go beyond traditional marketing channels. With WaveCX, CSI clients can now:

Deliver tailored in-app marketing and educational experiences based on user behavior;

Promote awareness and adoption of underutilized digital features;

Proactively guide users with contextual messages, tutorials and announcements at the point of need.

“Integrating with WaveCX was refreshingly simple,” said Jentry Alexander, Engineer at CSI. “It was a truly light integration, and their team provided everything our developers needed, from clear documentation to pre-built tools, making the process fast and straightforward.”

“This collaboration aligns with our mission of helping financial institutions unlock the full value of their digital channels,” said Jon Tvrdik, CEO of WaveCX. “By reaching users directly inside the app, banks and credit unions can increase adoption, improve education, and ultimately drive stronger engagement and loyalty.”

The WaveCX integration will be rolled out to CSI clients in Fall 2025, supported by a full suite of enablement resources, including comprehensive documentation, training materials and a kickoff webinar to help clients begin realizing value quickly.

As client adoption grows, both CSI and WaveCX are committed to evaluating opportunities to expand the partnership based on feedback and evolving needs.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking software provider, CSI helps community and regional banks, as well as organizations worldwide, solve their customers’ needs through open and agile technologies. In addition to its nearly 60-year reputation for personalized service, CSI is shaping the future of banking by swiftly deploying advanced solutions that help its customers rival their competition.

About WaveCX

WaveCX powers digital engagement for financial institutions by combining AI search, interactive content, and in-app intelligence. The platform helps banks and credit unions reduce support costs, increase product adoption and deliver personalized, outcome-focused digital experiences. Learn more at wavecx.com.