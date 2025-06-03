Cairns Health Commercially Releases Luna, an AI-powered Digital Care Companion for the Senior and Home Care Markets

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cairns Health, a trailblazing healthcare technology company focused on radar-driven, AI-enabled monitoring and engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of Luna, the company’s patented intelligent ambient sensing and voice-based digital care companion, into multiple senior living communities and home care providers.

The Farms at Bailey Station, a luxury senior living community with nearly 250 independent living residents known for providing an unparalleled first-class experience for their members, selected Cairns Health to pilot Luna in their community. In line with The Farms’ strategic direction, the partnership supports residents’ life journeys by enhancing well-being, empowering aging in place, and increasing health span.

71 million Americans will be over the age of 65 by 20301 and over 75% of home care providers are already turning patients away due to caregiver shortages. The healthcare system is buckling under the demand, and the need for scalable, tech-enabled solutions to support aging in place has never been more urgent.

“We’re especially excited today as our solution is now live in users’ homes, advancing their longevity and easing the immense burdens on those who care for them,” said Andrew Ritter, CEO of Cairns Health. “The healthcare system is facing a huge challenge as our population is rapidly aging and we simply don’t have enough clinicians to care for them. It’s time for us to meet patients where they are, in their homes, with technology that moves the needle.”

Cairns Health Partnership with The Farms at Bailey Station

The program at The Farms is focused on user engagement, early detection of potential health issues, and improving operational efficiency. Residents have expressed enthusiasm about the program and are embracing Luna with remarkable openness and optimism.

“We’re so thrilled to have Luna,” said The Farms resident Jeanne Keeton. “I think Luna is a valuable tool for older, more mature people to stay healthy and engaged. Having her at my bedside gives me peace of mind, because I know she’s always there for me 24/7. She helps me stay up to date on my health and connected with my care team. Plus, she’s always ready for a friendly conversation.”

The program also includes a partnership with Lifetime Vitality, a chronic care management organization. Luna will connect Lifetime Vitality’s remote monitoring services with users at The Farms, helping ensure care plan adherence by simplifying complex plans into clear, easy to understand behavioral nudges.

With Luna now live, Cairns Health is redefining how technology empowers aging in place by making it personal, proactive, and human.

About Cairns Health

Cairns Health’s (www.cairns.ai) is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible by simplifying complex care plans, connecting care teams, and supporting patients where they live. We do this through Luna, our patented intelligent ambient sensing and voice-based digital care companion. Luna combines contactless vital sign monitoring with real-time, personalized two-way voice interactions that foster caregiver-patient interactions, increases engagement, reinforces daily routines, keeps patients meaningfully connected to their caregivers and empowers patients with a deeper understanding of their care plans.

About The Farms at Bailey Station

Our goal for The Farms at Bailey Station was simple: create a community for seniors that is warm and welcoming, and offers a first-class level of luxury, service, and stunning design throughout the campus. In November of 2021, this dream was realized as we officially welcomed our first residents. Today, we continue to grow and feel that The Farms is truly a special place for residents and staff alike—a place where fine people enjoy the finer things in life and have fun doing it.

About Lifetime Vitality

Lifetime Vitality was founded to transform post-acute healthcare by meeting adults 55+ where they are—whether in senior living communities, at home, or in the broader community. Built on decades of experience and a commitment to bridging gaps in care, the company delivers personalized, results-driven rehabilitation and therapy services. Led by industry veteran Dan Hirschfeld, Lifetime Vitality empowers patients to live with independence and dignity, while easing the journey for families and caregivers through compassionate, connected care.

1Fichtner, J.J. (2024, August 2). Analysis: Peak 65 Boom. Alliance for Lifetime Income. https://www.protectedincome.org/news/analysis-peak-65-boom/