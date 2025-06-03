Very Launches FieldMind: AI-Powered Repair Guidance to Eliminate Downtime and Capture Tribal Knowledge

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Very today announced the launch of FieldMind, a powerful AI assistant that gives field technicians instant, intelligent access to an organization's entire repair playbook including collective institutional intelligence - cutting downtime, improving fix rates, and slashing costs. When equipment breaks down in the field, every second counts but too often, critical knowledge lives in the heads of a few experts.

Very announces a product that leverages AI to transform your field technicians' ability to deliver. Share

With FieldMind, companies can provide technicians with immediate access to repair procedures, troubleshooting guides, and organizational knowledge, all delivered through an intuitive interface on any mobile or tablet device. The platform is designed to enhance first-time fix rates while reducing dependency on individual expert technicians.

“FieldMind puts decades of repair expertise in the palm of your hand,” said Ryan Prosser, CEO of Very. “It’s like having your top technician on every job. No more flipping through manuals, waiting on callbacks, or guessing under pressure. That’s how you cut downtime and scale consistency.”

FieldMind works across complex field environments including manufacturing floors, logistics hubs, energy infrastructure, and commercial facilities. The system continuously learns from each repair, preserving knowledge even when experienced technicians retire or leave the company.

“What sets FieldMind apart is how it captures and preserves your team’s hard-earned expertise,” said Jessica Begley, COO of Very. “It turns that knowledge into a repeatable advantage. Even when your most experienced technicians move on, their insights stay with you - powering faster fixes, greater consistency, and a field team that’s never starting from scratch.”

Key benefits of FieldMind include:

Fix it right the first time: step-by-step AI guidance ensures faster, more accurate repairs.

Reduce/Cut costly call backs.

Preserve tribal knowledge.

Use it anywhere: works on any tablet or device.

FieldMind is available now. To schedule a demo or explore implementation opportunities, visit [www.verytechnology.com/fieldmind].