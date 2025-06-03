-

Barco Launches ClickShare Hub: the First Modular Wireless Conferencing Room System Built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform

KORTRIJK, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, introduces ClickShare Hub, a modular wireless video conferencing room system for effortless hybrid meetings. ClickShare Hub is a Microsoft Teams Rooms device, enabling AI-assisted meeting experiences and adding intelligent productivity to the meeting room.

With the ClickShare Hub, we bring our core values — security, reliability, and user experience — to the room systems market.

Share

ClickShare Hub is the first modular Microsoft Teams Room device built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), Microsoft’s Android-based operating system. While leveraging Microsoft’s expertise in security, manageability, and AI capabilities, ClickShare Hub guarantees simplicity, security, and easy integration.

With ClickShare Hub, meeting room participants start their hybrid meeting with a tap on the ClickShare Control Panel, using the video conferencing platform of the room system. Wirelessly sharing 4K content from anywhere in the room without cables or constraints is easy, thanks to the next generation ClickShare Button. This enhanced Button features Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C DisplayPort™. No software needs to be installed, increasing the ease of use for both employees and guests.

ClickShare Hub comes in two models. The ClickShare Hub Core brings the essential functionalities of a room system with wireless presentation, perfect for standard meeting spaces, featuring one next-gen ClickShare Button. The ClickShare Hub Pro adds dual display support, two next-gen Buttons and more connectivity options for more complex installations. ClickShare's agnostic approach to in-room peripherals remains steadfast, with several room bundles already in development for Microsoft Teams Rooms certification.

Continuing Barco's commitment to sustainability, ClickShare Hub is designed with ecological principles at its core. With reduced plastic, environmentally friendly packaging, and lower energy consumption, it holds a Barco Eco Label A+ certification, helping organizations reduce their environmental footprint without compromising performance.

“Over the past two years, we have strengthened our partnership with Microsoft and worked towards delivering the next generation of innovative ClickShare devices,” said Jan van Houtte, Executive Vice President Meeting Experience at Barco. “With the ClickShare Hub, we bring our core values — security, reliability, and user experience — to the room systems market. This milestone showcases our relentless passion for innovation and our dedication to creating the ultimate meeting experience.”

Come and meet us at booth 2829 on the upcoming InfoComm 2025 show, June 11-13, to explore the newest ClickShare Hub firsthand.

Discover more on the ClickShare Hub here.

Expected to be available end of 2025.

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco’s success are over 3,000 dedicated ‘visioneers’, each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2025.

Contacts

Clay Patrick
PR Manager
Clickshare@walkersands.com

Industry:

Barco

BSE:BAR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Clay Patrick
PR Manager
Clickshare@walkersands.com

Social Media Profiles
Barco ClickShare on LinkedIn
Barco ClickShare on YouTube
More News From Barco

Barco ClickShare and Neat Team up to Bring Seamless Collaboration to Meeting Rooms

KORTRIJK, Belgium & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, has signed a partnership agreement with Neat, an innovative designer of simple and elegant video devices, to bring greater ease of use and flexibility to meeting rooms. The Neat Bar 2 and the Neat Bar Pro are now ClickShare certified, enabling meeting room users to enjoy an effortless wireless conferencing experience. ClickShare is the market leader in wireless presentation and conferencing. Ne...

Barco ClickShare Improves Meeting Equity and Engagement for Remote Participants With Newest Innovation at ISE 2025

KORTRIJK, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, today introduces SmartFocus, its latest AI-powered feature that improves hybrid meeting experiences. SmartFocus uses laptop cameras present in the meeting room to bridge the distance between remote and in-room participants. Depending on room interactions, SmartFocus applies smart switching between the room camera and the speakers’ laptop and brings automatic audio optimization. SmartFocus is the newest innova...

Barco ClickShare Showcases Newest Innovations for Teams BYOD

KORTRIJK, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, showcases the latest innovations in the Teams BYOD experience, now powered by ClickShare. These include automatic peripheral selection and speaker attribution. These features ensure a personalized and smooth experience for meeting participants in BYOD rooms. Barco and Microsoft share a clear purpose to create the best meeting experience enabled by a simple and optimized user flow. Thanks to Microsoft’s recent...
Back to Newsroom