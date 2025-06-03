North Iowa Community Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking for Seamless Core-to-Digital Banking Integration

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Iowa Community Credit Union (NICCU) today announced its partnership with Mahalo Banking, a leading provider of innovative digital banking solutions for credit unions. The credit union has selected Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® solution to deliver a more intuitive, secure, and feature-rich online and mobile banking experience for its members.

NICCU joins a growing roster of credit unions that have chosen Mahalo for its user-focused, core-centric approach and deep understanding of the credit union movement. The solution’s deep integration with the Corelation KeyStone core platform was also a critical factor in NICCU’s partnership decision, enabling a seamless flow of data, stronger real-time functionality, and a more connected experience for both members and staff.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and Mahalo’s platform stood out because it was clearly built with that same philosophy in mind,” said Scott Shipman, CEO of NICCU. “Mahalo’s approach to digital banking combines innovation with a deep understanding of what our members truly need, and their team is committed to delivering on every promise. We’re excited about how this partnership will elevate our members’ everyday banking journey.”

Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking solution is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s credit union members, offering both a seamless user experience and robust functionality. The platform includes neurodiverse-friendly features, Credential Assurance Technology (CAT) to safeguard against credential stuffing threats, and flexible customization capabilities. Mahalo’s tight core connectivity ensures smoother operations and a more unified digital experience.

Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo, said “NICCU is focused on exceeding member expectations and delivering dependable, human-centered service. Our partnership is built on mutual values of member service first, strong community roots, and a dedication to innovation. We are honored to support their digital transformation journey.”

About NICCU

Founded in 1956 by a group of local labor union employees, North Iowa Community Credit Union (NICCU) is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution dedicated to serving individuals and families across northern Iowa. NICCU offers a full range of modern banking services — including high-yield savings, low-rate loans, and digital convenience — while remaining true to its founding mission of promoting financial well-being through personalized, community-focused service. To learn more, visit niccu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.