IP Infusion, Edgecore, and SKT Complete Successful Live POC

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, announced today that SK Telecom (SKT), in collaboration with IP Infusion and Edgecore Networks, has successfully completed a live Proof of Concept (POC) for an IP over DWDM (IPoDWDM) use case that leverages the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN®*1) All-Photonics Network (APN). This milestone demonstrates the power of disaggregated networking solutions, utilizing IP Infusion’s OcNOS® network operating system on Edgecore’s whitebox hardware to deliver cost-effective, high-performance connectivity.

OcNOS delivers a robust, flexible solution for IPoDWDM, empowering operators like SKT to innovate and optimize their networks with disaggregated technology Share

SKT selected IP Infusion for this POC to explore the functionality, efficiency, and performance of disaggregated solutions, while simultaneously integrating and interoperating with existing traditional equipment, aiming for cost reduction and technical innovation. The deployment features OcNOS-SP-PLUS SKUs paired with Edgecore whitebox hardware and 400G OpenZR+ QSFP-DD transceivers from leading industry vendors in a long-distance P2P environment. This collaboration enabled seamless integration and end-to-end testing, paving the way for broader adoption of disaggregated networking solutions in commercial environments.

A key highlight of the POC was the use of SKT’s advanced SDN Orchestrator, which enabled centralized, automated management and real-time monitoring of the optical modules. With its open and flexible architecture, SKT’s SDN Orchestrator seamlessly integrates with disaggregated hardware and software components, demonstrating its ability to manage complex, multi-vendor environments efficiently.

During the POC, SKT successfully controlled the optical module's Tx Power, Line Rate, Wavelength, and more through the SDN Orchestrator and monitored the status via Telemetry. This simplified network operations and ensured optimal performance and reliability across the disaggregated IPoDWDM solution. Looking ahead, SKT plans further enhancements for the SDN Orchestrator to enable even more integrated control and management of optical modules, supporting rapid innovation and future network evolution.

This successful POC highlights SKT’s capability to drive network innovation in South Korea by utilizing the IOWN APN and enabling high-speed, long-distance transmission with heterogeneous 400G OpenZR+ optics from multiple vendors. This approach simplifies network architecture while maintaining performance through network disaggregation with IP Infusion’s OcNOS and Edgecore’s whitebox hardware. The OpenZR+ optics leverage software features for optical module setting, monitoring, and querying information such as optical input/output levels, temperature, voltage, and performance.

This POC not only validated the technical feasibility of disaggregated IPoDWDM solutions but also demonstrated the value of open, multi-vendor collaboration in accelerating innovation and reducing costs. By working together, SKT, IP Infusion, and Edgecore have set a new benchmark for high-speed, scalable, and flexible network deployments, paving the way for future advancements in optical networking.

“This live trial with IP Infusion and Edgecore validates the viability of disaggregated solutions for our network,” said Takki Yu, Vice President, Head of Infra Tech, SKT. “Leveraging SKT’s advanced SDN Orchestrator, this successful POC marks a significant step toward achieving cost efficiency and technical excellence in our IPoDWDM use case.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SKT and Edgecore on this groundbreaking POC,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO of IP Infusion. “OcNOS delivers a robust, flexible solution for IPoDWDM, empowering operators like SKT to innovate and optimize their networks with disaggregated technology.”

“NTT is promoting the IOWN Network Solution (400G) that is part of APN, with partners,” said Kei Ikeda, Executive Vice President of NTT, Head of Technology Planning. “It represents a leap forward in building high-speed, high-capacity, and less power-consuming networks. This successful POC shows the effectiveness of it, and we’d like to continue the advancement of the solution using the IOWN technologies and the expansion of its eco-system.”

“This proof of concept highlights the power of ecosystem collaboration — combining Edgecore’s industry-leading broad disaggregated open networking portfolio with IP Infusion’s OcNOS and SKT’s advanced controller,” said Mingshou Liu, CEO of Edgecore. “We’re honored to support SKT’s bold vision by contributing our scalable, reliable open networking solutions.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS®, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

*1: SKT, IP Infusion, and Accton with its subsidiary Edgecore, are all members of IOWN Global Forum™.