Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Cover Kerecis Fish Skin Grafts for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

ARLINGTON, Va & REYKJAVÍK, Iceland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, announces that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA) has added Kerecis MariGen® to its list of covered treatments for diabetic foot ulcers, effective August 1, 2025.

“With this coverage, BCBS of Louisiana is helping to bring innovative treatment within reach for more people living with chronic wounds, especially in a region where diabetes-related complications are a growing concern.” Share

The decision provides access to Kerecis’ intact fish-skin technology for more than 1.6 million BCBSLA members, marking a meaningful expansion of regenerative wound care in the Gulf South. With this addition, Kerecis products are now covered by insurance plans representing more than 200 million Americans nationwide. The coverage is available for diabetic foot ulcers that have not responded to standard wound care and must meet established medical necessity requirements.

“Wounds that don’t heal can lead to serious complications and increased costs for patients and the healthcare system,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. “With this coverage, BCBS of Louisiana is helping to bring innovative treatment within reach for more people living with chronic wounds, especially in a region where diabetes-related complications are a growing concern.”

Kerecis MariGen® is an FDA-cleared graft made from intact fish skin sustainably sourced from North Atlantic cod. Its structure closely resembles human tissue, supporting natural healing without the disease transmission risks associated with products of human and porcine origin. The clinical impact of MariGen® is supported by a growing body of evidence, including the Odinn Study, the largest randomized controlled trial to date of skin substitutes for diabetic foot ulcers with exposed bone or tendon. MariGen® is used in outpatient clinics, wound centers, and hospitals across the United States.

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops intact fish skin products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body’s own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin’s original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®/SuriClose®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield™ for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.