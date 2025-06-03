LambdaTest Integrates with Assembla to Streamline Bug Tracking for Development Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced its partnership with Assembla, a robust cloud-based platform for version control and project management. This collaboration enables software development teams to streamline their bug tracking processes and improve overall productivity.

LambdaTest offers developers an exhaustive list of cloud-based testing solutions, including cross-browser compatibility testing, Web and App automation testing, and Real Device testing. Assembla users can now easily integrate with the LambdaTest platform to seamlessly mark bugs with detailed screenshots and assign them to team members.

"This integration between LambdaTest and Assembla allows development teams to optimize their testing and bug tracking processes," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "By connecting these platforms, teams can maintain uninterrupted workflow while ensuring thorough documentation and tracking of issues discovered during testing, ultimately delivering higher quality software at accelerated speeds."

Will Baizer, General Manager, Assembla, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with LambdaTest to provide our users with access to powerful testing capabilities. This collaboration enables our users to identify bugs earlier in the development cycle, document them with precise screenshots and details, and track them to resolution without switching platforms. This partnership enhances our users' ability to deliver higher quality applications while significantly reducing their testing overhead."

The integration between Assembla and LambdaTest is now available to all users, offering teams a seamless solution for testing applications and tracking bugs with unprecedented efficiency.

For more information about this integration, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/assembla-integration/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud: Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute: An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI: The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

About Assembla

Assembla is a cloud-based platform that provides version control and project management tools specifically designed for software development teams. It supports multiple version control systems, such as Git, Subversion (SVN), and Perforce, allowing teams to manage their source code, track changes, and collaborate more efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://get.assembla.com/