NatureCounts App Launches, Introduces Point Count Technology to Support Bird Conservation

Collapsing bird numbers show no signs of stopping. Since 1970, North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds. In Canada alone, well over a third of bird species have declined over the same period, according to the 2024 State of Canada’s Birds Report. Birds play a critical role in healthy ecosystems, and their populations signal broader environmental changes, making their decline a warning sign for biodiversity at large and creating an immediate need for better tools to understand which species are at risk, why they are declining, and how to act swiftly.

“With bird populations in crisis, we need better data and faster action,” said Catherine Jardine, Associate Director of Data Science and Technology at Birds Canada. “NatureCounts makes that possible by empowering Citizen Scientists, researchers, and volunteers to collect high-quality information and drive urgent, informed decisions to protect our birds and our ecosystems.”

At the core of the new NatureCounts app is the point count interface, a one-of-a-kind tool that digitizes one of the most critical and widely used bird monitoring methods in conservation science. By integrating satellite imagery, precise GPS mapping, and a mobile-first design, the new point count tool replaces a traditionally paper-based, time-intensive process with an intuitive, efficient, and scalable solution. Early trials show the technology has already saved over five years’ worth of manual data entry, freeing up valuable time for analysis and action.

“At Punchcard, we’re proud to partner with organizations tackling urgent, real-world challenges, and Birds Canada is a perfect example,” said Sam Jenkins, Managing Partner at Punchcard Systems. “This collaboration brought together deep field expertise and thoughtful technology design to strengthen, not replace, traditional conservation methods. NatureCounts represents a powerful step forward in global conservation, and we’re proud to support Birds Canada in leading that charge.”

Key features of the NatureCounts app include:

GPS and satellite-enabled interface: Interactive mapping ensures accurate geolocation and route planning for repeatable surveys.

Offline functionality: Built for use in remote and rugged environments with no cell signal.

Tens of thousands of individuals in North America are already contributing data through Birds Canada programs. Early adopters of NatureCounts in the United States, including the Pennsylvania Bird Atlas, are reporting transformative improvements in data quality and efficiency. As adoption grows, NatureCounts is poised to support international conservation efforts, including national biodiversity strategies, environmental policy, and species assessments.

“When we started planning the Pennsylvania Bird Atlas point counts, it quickly became apparent that all other existing tools lacked crucial features,” said Amber Wiewel, Coordinator of the Pennsylvania Bird Atlas. “The NatureCounts mobile app has been the perfect solution for our needs, and I am so impressed with the new point count feature. It’s intuitive, efficient, and exactly what we needed to properly collect and manage this critical data.”

Birds Canada and Punchcard Systems continue to enhance the platform with new features and improvements planned for 2025 and beyond.

About Birds Canada

Birds Canada is a national charitable organization whose mission is to drive action to increase the understanding, appreciation, and conservation of birds in Canada. Through its many citizen science programs, research projects, and conservation initiatives, Birds Canada generates and uses an enormous amount of conservation data to help protect birds.

About Punchcard

Punchcard Systems is a Canadian digital transformation innovation consultancy that helps organizations turn complex problems into purposeful, human-centred software solutions. Founded in 2016 by Sam Jenkins and Estyn Edwards, Punchcard was built on the belief that software should be a catalyst for growth, not a hurdle. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail, Punchcard partners with over 250 clients across Canada and the U.S., and continues to push the boundaries of what thoughtful technology can do for business, community, and society.