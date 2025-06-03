Cosentino Optimizes Sales and Manufacturing Processes with Gurobi

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is helping Cosentino, a global leader in innovative mineral design surfaces, optimize several key processes for enhanced efficiency across sales and production.

With its products reaching over 100 countries, Cosentino’s commercial teams must generate efficient two-week sales visit plans for more than 1,000 representatives—balancing time constraints, sales potential, and market conditions. Meanwhile, Cosentino’s manufacturing teams aim to maximize efficiency by eliminating bottlenecks across multiple production lines.

By leveraging Gurobi’s mathematical optimization solver, Cosentino can successfully optimize its sales routes, saving time and increasing commercial effectiveness, while also streamlining production processes to maintain seamless operations.

“With Gurobi, our Data Science team can be confident; they can disconnect at the end of the day, and they can focus on solving problems, not worrying about whether the technology is reliable or not,” said Antonio Carrasco Pérez, Data Analytics Director at Cosentino.

“From smarter sales planning to optimized manufacturing, we’re proud to help innovative companies like Cosentino drive impact by leveraging the power of mathematical optimization,” said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi.

To learn more about how Cosentino improved its commercial visit routes and manufacturing efficiency with help from Gurobi, read the complete case study.

