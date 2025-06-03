Braskem and Ardent Advance Breakthrough Olefin Separation Technology Towards Commercial Implementation

NEW CASTLE, Del. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, and Ardent Process Technologies (“Ardent”) today announced the successful completion of their joint development program for an innovative olefin-paraffin separation technology, marking a significant advancement in polyolefin production efficiency.

The collaboration, which began in November 2020, centered on the development and testing of Ardent’s OptipermTM membrane technology at a dedicated demonstration unit within Braskem's facilities. The rigorous development program has satisfactorily met key performance metrics, including membrane efficiency, durability, and operational stability.

"The successful pilot program demonstrates the tremendous potential of this technology to revolutionize olefin paraffin separation processes," said Bill Charlton, the COO of Ardent and leader of this project. "We are excited to move forward with Braskem towards full commercial implementation."

Following these promising results, Braskem has confirmed its intention to implement this groundbreaking technology across commercial facilities. Engineering and design work have already commenced for the first commercial installation.

"This technology represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions," said Gus Hutras, Global Process Technology Director at Braskem. "The successful pilot results align with our vision of transforming the chemicals and plastics industry through innovation while advancing our goals toward carbon neutrality. We're excited to move this breakthrough technology into commercial implementation."

For more information about the Optiperm™ membrane technology, visit https://www.ardenttechnologies.com/solutions/olefin-paraffin-separation.

About Ardent

Ardent develops advanced membrane systems that accelerate decarbonization and improve efficiency in energy-intensive industries. Its patented Optiperm™ platform enables scalable, bolt-on solutions for carbon capture and other complex chemical separations. With proven performance in the field and modular design, Ardent delivers practical, energy-efficient technologies ready for real-world deployment.

Ardent has over 20 years of manufacturing experience across power generation, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and O&G operations and a proven track record of taking new technologies from the lab to the field, partnering with global leaders like Braskem, Chevron, and Pfizer to deliver end-to-end solutions at commercial scale.

In 2023 Ardent raised an oversubscribed $16.5 million Series A round led by Pangaea Ventures, with participation from Syensqo Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Technip Energies and GC Ventures.

Learn more at www.ardenttechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Braskem

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Lexington, MA focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

