FlexPath and Agility Credit Deliver Fast, Fraud-Safe Prequal Using Just a Phone Number

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexPath DXP, creator of the patent-pending VeriQual™ solution for real-time identity-verified credit prequalification, announces a new integration partnership with Agility Credit, a trusted provider of soft-pull credit technology. This integration makes it easier than ever for dealers to access verified consumer data through VeriQual using Agility’s credit services—delivering faster, safer credit decisions using just a phone number.

Now dealers can instantly verify identity and prequalify buyers with just a phone number—no SSN required. Share

The Agility integration marks the latest milestone in FlexPath’s commitment to building a flexible, partner-friendly ecosystem. Dealers now have more options for accessing VeriQual through their preferred credit bureau reseller relationships—empowering them to choose the setup that best fits their compliance, workflow, and customer experience needs.

“Agility Credit shares our commitment to innovation, speed, and fraud prevention,” said Tarry Shebesta, CEO of FlexPath DXP. “This integration shows what’s possible when two agile partners collaborate to raise the bar for identity-verified credit prequalification.”

Darrel Schulte, CEO of Agility Credit, added:

“We’re excited to partner with FlexPath DXP to support a more secure, streamlined credit prequalification process. Agility is committed to enabling technology solutions that empower dealers to make smarter, faster decisions—and VeriQual helps us deliver on that mission.”

VeriQual users can now take advantage of Agility’s credit and compliance solutions within FlexPath’s unified platform—enabling identity validation, lead qualification, and credit insights.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Identity verification + soft-pull prequalification in one step

in one step Soft-pull access to Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax via Agility Credit

Lower form abandonment than traditional prequalification tools

Hi-Engagement Lead Marking to prioritize follow up

CRM-ready clean leads for faster engagement and funding

As FlexPath continues to expand its network of technology partners and credit bureau access points, this integration reinforces its mission to help dealers improve lead quality, reduce risk, and protect their bottom line.

To learn more visit www.FlexPathDXP.com.

About FlexPath DXP

FlexPath DXP is a Digital Experience Platform, with deep roots in online sales and marketing, developing revolutionary fintech solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized and targeted marketing, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies and value for all parties involved. Its flagship product, VeriQual™, is the first line of defense against fraud in credit prequalification.

About Agility Credit

Agility Credit is a leading provider of modern credit bureau access solutions, empowering automotive, fintech, and lending partners with seamless soft-pull technology for faster, smarter financing decisions. Through its powerful API-driven platform, Agility simplifies access to credit data while also offering robust support for hard pulls, identity verification, and compliance—helping clients deliver streamlined, secure, and consumer-friendly credit experiences.