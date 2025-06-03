Informatica Expands Collaboration with Snowflake Partnership, Enabling Trusted AI-Ready Data Through Snowflake Apache Polaris and Cortex AI Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced new product innovations at Snowflake Summit, Snowflake’s annual user conference, including expansion of its support for Apache Iceberg™. These updates help joint customers use both companies’ Generative AI (GenAI) technologies to build reliable, enterprise-level AI applications.

New Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud Application Integration Capabilities for Snowflake Cortex AI (now Generally Available globally):

New Cortex AI Connectivity: New connectors for Cortex AI, Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst and Cortex Agents

New connectors for Cortex AI, Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst and Cortex Agents Simplified RAG and Agent Use Case Development: Simplify GenAI application creation for data professionals with no-code development and deployment with Snowflake Cortex AI

Informatica is enhancing its Open Table Connector (Apache Iceberg) to support Apache Polaris:

New Apache Iceberg Open Table Connector for Snowflake with support for Snowflake Apache Polaris (Private Preview): Informatica Cloud Data Integration’s no-code/low-code data pipelines can now load data into Snowflake from over 300 sources using the Iceberg table format. All tables are automatically registered in Snowflake Apache Polaris, enabling seamless interoperability across Snowflake and other query engines (Planned release in July 2025).

Informatica Master Data Management Extension for Snowflake:

Informatica is launching its Master Data Management (MDM) SaaS Extension for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, allowing customers to consolidate master and transaction data across multiple sources. The seamless integration between Informatica MDM and the Snowflake platform enables customers to easily load their trusted master data assets from Informatica’s MDM SaaS including customer, supplier, product, patient, provider and other domains directly into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. The integration brings together data from disparate domains, so data practitioners can power their analytics and AI use cases.

“Informatica continues to be at the forefront of Generative AI and Apache Iceberg innovation with Snowflake enabling our joint customers to build for the future with a trusted, AI-ready data foundation,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Group Vice President of Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica. “Today’s announcement underscores our relentless commitment to innovating and leading with Snowflake to deliver greater value for customers through deep product roadmap and partnership alignment.”

“Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud and Generative AI blueprint for Cortex AI provide a rich foundation of trusted data and metadata intelligence that has enabled us to accelerate innovation with Cortex Analyst and deliver GenAI experiences for our end users leveraging Snowflake data,” said Moli Thomas, Senior Director of Enterprise Data and Analytics at HMH Education Company.

“Snowflake and Informatica continue to collaborate and innovate across product development and engineering to support enterprise customers,” said Saptarshi Mukherjee, Director of Product, Data Engineering at Snowflake. “Informatica’s expanded capabilities with the Cortex AI platform and private preview of its support for Snowflake Apache Polaris showcase our shared commitment to deliver an enhanced and seamless experience for enterprise customers using Snowflake to power their AI initiatives.”

