Klarna and Visa Launch Pilot of New Debit Card with Increased Flexibility at Money 2020 Europe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the AI-powered payments and commerce network, unveiled the pilot launch of Klarna Card: a new debit product combined with access to built-in flexible payment options, powered by Visa Flexible Credential and issued by WebBank. Unlike traditional credit cards that can see consumers incur additional debt and interest charges, the Klarna Card will allow consumers to pay immediately or pay later when needed - online or in-store - at more than 150 million Visa-accepting merchants worldwide.

The Klarna Card is currently in a trial phase in the U.S., gathering feedback to refine the experience before a broader rollout in the U.S. and Europe expected later this year. This phased approach supports feature refinements, performance optimization, and ensures the product delivers a smarter, more flexible spending tool.

With over 5 million consumers already on the waitlist, the Klarna Card is the boldest step yet toward Klarna becoming an everyday spending solution in the U.S. The card comes with an FDIC-insured wallet, which allows consumers to store money and make real-time transfers, and deposits, and integrates directly with the Klarna Pay in 4 and Pay Later options—all in one seamless experience.

“We consistently hear from consumers that they want the freedom to choose how and when to pay - whether that’s paying now with debit or spreading the cost over time,” said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. “They want simplicity, flexibility, and transparency - all in one place. That’s exactly what has made Klarna payment methods so popular online, and now that same experience is coming to a physical card. The Klarna Card is the future of everyday banking - creating smart payments, to empower smarter shoppers.”

By combining access to spending, saving, and borrowing tools in one intuitive platform, Klarna is becoming a modern day global neobank for the digital-first consumer. The Klarna Card is a key step in this evolution - a transparent, tech-driven alternative to the products of traditional banks.

“Millions of people around the world have embraced the choice and control offered by Visa’s Flexible Credential, and we’re delighted to extend this to even more U.S. consumers, as well as bringing it to Europe for the first time,” added Mathieu Altwegg, SVP Product and Solutions, for Visa in Europe. “This is a pioneering example of a future where consumers will only need one card in order to have access to their preferred ways to pay, no matter where they are, or what they’re purchasing.”

*Klarna Card is issued by WebBank. Klarna balance account provided by WebBank, Member FDIC.

Notes to editors:

Pay up front in debit mode, or activate Klarna payment options and features, such as Pay in 4 and Pay Later, while also offering all the great features in the Klarna app including budgets, track spending reminders, among others. Option to upgrade Tiers: Once available, customers will be able to choose between one free, or two paid tiers which include merchant discounts and improved cashback rates. The card will come in three colors: aubergine, black and bright green.

Once available, customers will be able to choose between one free, or two paid tiers which include merchant discounts and improved cashback rates. The card will come in three colors: aubergine, black and bright green. Available to all Klarna customers: Debit functionality is available to all; credit is granted on a case-by-case basis following a credit check.

The Klarna Card is currently in testing in the U.S. as work is done with early users to evolve the final product. This test phase marks an important milestone in building financial solutions that meet real consumer needs. It will be available to all consumers in the U.S. in the coming months, with rollout in Europe expected to follow. About Visa Flexible Credential: Visa Flexible Credential is a network capability that allows multiple payment experiences - such as debit, prepaid, credit, installments and rewards - to be accessed from a single card.

About Klarna

Klarna is on a mission to be available everywhere for everything. With over 100 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter — online, in-store and through Apple Pay in the U.S., UK and Canada. More than 724,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.