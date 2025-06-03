Molecular Instruments and Alpenglow Biosciences Partner to Advance 3D RNA Imaging in Intact Biological Samples

LOS ANGELES & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molecular Instruments® (MI), the inventor of the innovative HCR™ platform, and Alpenglow Biosciences, a leader in 3D light-sheet microscopy, are excited to announce a partnership that enables high-resolution, three-dimensional RNA imaging in intact biological specimens. By integrating MI’s HCR™ Gold RNA-FISH assay with Alpenglow’s 3Di™ Hybrid Open-Top Light-Sheet (HOTLS) fluorescent microscope, researchers gain access to a powerful, accessible workflow for visualizing molecular expression patterns in 3D while preserving the native architecture of their samples.

This collaboration merges two state-of-the-art technologies into a seamless imaging solution. HCR™ Gold RNA-FISH provides highly specific and sensitive labeling of RNA targets in any sample, including thick tissues and whole-mount specimens. Additionally, the HCR™ platform’s small DNA-based amplification reagents enable deep sample penetration and produce strong signals with minimal background, ensuring robust results even in challenging samples. Complementing this, Alpenglow’s 3Di™ HOTLS system generates high-resolution 3D reconstructions across a broad range of sample sizes and formats, transforming labeled samples into rich, spatially resolved datasets. Alpenglow further enhances these insights with cutting-edge data processing and AI-driven analysis, enabling a deeper understanding of complex biological systems.

“HCR™ products have long enabled researchers to see deeper – delivering gold-standard performance in thick and complex samples, from whole-mount embryos to cleared tissues,” said Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. “We pioneered protease-free sample preparation to preserve fine structure, and now, with Alpenglow, we’re entering a new era: democratizing 3D molecular imaging for the translational community. By combining the precision of HCR™ Gold with the power of open-top light-sheet microscopy, we’re opening a window into intact biology – making it possible to explore molecular organization in its native context, at scale.”

“We are excited to work with the team at Molecular Instruments,” said Nick Reder, MD and CEO of Alpenglow Biosciences. “With their high-quality HCR™ Gold reagents and ability to penetrate deep tissue, along with our 3Di Instrument, we will bring a powerful new tool to customers seeking to understand the underlying biology of their tissue specimens with labeling of RNA targets. These tools working together will help researchers and drug development scientists to unlock insights within the tissue to help accelerate their scientific programs.”

Together, the two platforms eliminate the limitations of conventional 2D histology, which often relies on thin tissue sections and can obscure key biological context. This integrated approach empowers researchers to explore intact samples – such as embryos, organoids, and other delicate 3D structures – without disrupting their morphology. In doing so, scientists can uncover spatial patterns and cellular interactions that would otherwise be lost in serial sections.

Designed for modern workflows, HCR™ Gold is fully compatible with tissue clearing and automation, ensuring reproducible, scalable performance across large studies. Alpenglow’s 3Di™ HOTLS enhances this capability with a versatile imaging system that supports scan volumes up to 12.5 cm by 7 cm and features a 1 cm working distance – delivering high-throughput, adaptive imaging across diverse research applications.

This joint solution is especially impactful in fields such as developmental biology, neuroscience, and immunology – areas where understanding molecular organization in 3D is critical to advancing scientific discovery. By combining the precision of HCR™ Gold with the advanced imaging capabilities of 3Di™ HOTLS, MI and Alpenglow Biosciences are offering deeper insights into complex systems and setting a new standard in molecular profiling.

About Molecular Instruments

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) is a company powering the future of bioimaging through the development of clinical-grade molecular detection technologies. The company offers automated and manual chromogenic and fluorescent in situ hybridization (ISH) assays that seamlessly integrate with existing immunohistochemistry (IHC) and immunofluorescence (IF) workflows. With thousands of users globally, MI is establishing the field standard for RNA detection and supporting applications from academic research to drug development and diagnostics.

About Alpenglow Biosciences

Alpenglow Biosciences is a 3D spatial biology company focused on accelerating drug development and improving clinical diagnostics with AI-enabled 3D imaging technology. Their platform solution provides new spatial biology insights with greater accuracy by non-destructively digitizing entire tissues. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to bring better therapeutics to market faster through greater understanding of mechanism of action, efficacy & toxicology, and clinical trial enrollment using their patented platform. See what you’ve been missing at www.alpenglowbiosciences.com.