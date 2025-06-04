STARLUX Airlines and Etihad Airways Launch Codeshare Partnership

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines today announced a strategic codeshare agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, enhancing connectivity for the passengers of both airlines across their respective networks. The agreement, formalized at the 81st International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, marks a major step in STARLUX’s international expansion strategy and provides travelers with improved access to Europe via the Middle East.

Under this partnership, STARLUX passengers will soon be able to book codeshare flights with Etihad Airways, via STARLUX’s official website and sales channels, enabling seamless connections from Taipei to Europe through Abu Dhabi. Travelers can also book itineraries departing from any STARLUX origin point, connecting to Etihad-operated codeshare flights to Abu Dhabi, with onward service to European destinations such as Prague, Madrid, and Barcelona. At the same time, Etihad passengers will enjoy streamlined access to STARLUX’s Asia-Pacific network with, smooth connections via Taipei to key cities in Japan—including Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka—further expanding access to STARLUX’s diverse Asia-Pacific network.

The codeshare arrangement simplifies travel by allowing guests to make a single booking with one check-in process at the departure airport, along with the added convenience of automatic baggage transfer to their final destination. Both airlines will carry out joint sales and marketing initiatives in Taiwan, and plan to launch a reciprocal frequent flyer program partnership by the end of the year.

“Our partnership with Etihad Airways marks a significant milestone in STARLUX Airlines’ global expansion, laying the foundation for future European routes,” said Simon Liu, Chief Strategy Officer of STARLUX Airlines. “As one of the Middle East’s leading carriers, Etihad is globally recognized for its innovation and premium service—values that strongly align with the STARLUX brand. By leveraging Abu Dhabi’s role as a major hub, this codeshare allows us to rapidly extend our network into Europe, offering passengers a wider range of travel options. We also look forward to deepening collaboration on mileage accrual and premium services to ensure an exceptional experience for customers.”

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This partnership with STARLUX Airlines opens new market opportunities in Northeast Asia, giving our customers access to Japan's key business and leisure destinations through Taipei. STARLUX Airlines' reputation for premium service aligns perfectly with our standards, and together we're offering travellers more choice and convenience when connecting across three continents.”

STARLUX Airlines currently operates 32 routes across 27 destinations, featuring a robust Asian network while steadily expanding its footprint in North America with service to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. On June 2, the airline launched its newest route to Ontario, California, with four weekly flights, further strengthening its presence on the U.S. West Coast. In February 2026, STARLUX is scheduled to launch its fifth U.S. destination—Phoenix—further enhancing its transpacific network. The newly signed codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways marks another key milestone in STARLUX’s international growth, enhancing global connectivity and delivering a seamless and elevated travel experience for passengers worldwide.

For more details, visit www.starlux-airlines.com or www.etihad.com.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 32 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its four US routes: Taipei-Los Angeles, Taipei-San Francisco, Taipei-Seattle and Taipei-Ontario. In February 2026, STARLUX will launch its fifth U.S. destination—Phoenix, further strengthening its transpacific network. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.