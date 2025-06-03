LifePlus Scales Global Commercial Presence with Strategic Partnerships Across Europe, Asia, and Middle East

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifePlus, a Silicon Valley startup redefining personal health monitoring, today announced its rapid global expansion through new strategic partnerships across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The momentum follows growing demand for LifeLeaf, the world’s first non-invasive, effortless, wrist-worn medical device for continuous, real-time remote patient monitoring for leading chronic conditions.

From blood glucose and blood pressure to heart rate, heart rhythm, breathing rate, and oxygen saturation, LifeLeaf simultaneously tracks all major health markers without any form of needle, cuffs, or any active involvement from the user. Unlike traditional home-use medical devices that are invasive or require engagement, LifeLeaf provides clinical-grade data without these barriers, empowering early intervention and personalized care.

Based on early demand, LifeLeaf has over 100,000 units of orders, with several partners already piloting or actively selling the device in-market, and over 10 distribution agreements signed across three continents. Early pilot programs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the UAE, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Japan, and other countries have demonstrated strong clinician adoption, with providers highlighting the solution’s ease of use and seamless integration into existing care workflows.

“We are thrilled with the early clinical outcomes we’ve seen using LifeLeaf,” said Dr. Andreas Fiebig, Managing Director at InterMedCon, a German company leading digital health solutions aimed at enhancing patient self-management, adherence, and motivation. "Its ability to continuously monitor key physiological markers associated with diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases offers a new level of insight and care management. The data has been both sound and actionable, enabling more timely and informed decisions in patient care.”

Unlike many competing devices that lack clinical validation or regulatory approvals in or outside the U.S., LifeLeaf’s medically proven approach has earned trust through rigorous trials conducted by institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Advanced Metabolic Care & Research Clinic - San Diego, Cleveland Clinic - Abu Dhabi, and Hospital Sebarang Jaya - Penang, Malaysia. This scientific foundation has secured early traction and excitement among global distributors while the company pursues formal regulatory authorization from FDA, CE (MDR), and other leading medical regulatory authorities across the world.

“The volume of orders and the soaring interest is a testament to the trust LifeLeaf has earned from providers and research institutions,” said David Ho, Managing Director of Hovid, a leading supplier of pharmaceutical products and medical devices across 50 countries. “We’re proud to partner with a technology that’s driving a meaningful change in chronic care management.”

As interest surges globally, LifePlus is actively onboarding new distribution partners and inviting qualified healthcare distributors to join its mission to make pain-free, effortless, proactive care the new global standard.

“The increasing demand we’re seeing is a strong signal of both market readiness and clinical confidence in our solution,” said Dr. Alodeep Sanyal, co-founder and CEO of LifePlus. “By onboarding new distribution partners, we’re making LifeLeaf available to those who need it most while strategically positioning our company for sustained growth in a rapidly expanding segment of preventative and proactive healthcare.”

To learn more about LifeLeaf, or to become a distribution partner, visit www.lifeplus.ai.

