Tebra Launches AI Note Assist, Reducing Clinical Documentation Time by 50% for Independent Practices

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tebra, the all-in-one platform for independent healthcare providers, today announced the launch of AI Note Assist, a HIPAA-compliant ambient documentation solution that reduces note-taking time by up to 50%, while seamlessly integrating into existing clinical workflows.

“My notes used to take 30 to 60 minutes because they would be so detailed. With the Tebra AI Note Assist, each of my notes today took not even five minutes,” said Angela Davis-Taylor, FNP-C, INHC, of Daisy Family Health Care. Share

This launch addresses a critical challenge: Physicians spend an average of 15.5 hours per week on paperwork and administrative tasks, contributing to widespread burnout that affects nearly 50% of practicing doctors. AI Note Assist offers independent practices an immediate solution to reclaim valuable time for patient care.

Seamlessly embedded into Tebra’s EHR, AI Note Assist listens during patient visits and automatically generates structured, editable clinical notes. Built with enterprise-grade security and clinically tested for accuracy, this underwent extensive validation with practicing providers to ensure reliability in real-world settings.

This tool empowers providers to complete documentation twice as fast, with early adopters reporting a 50% reduction in note-taking time.

“My notes used to take 30 to 60 minutes because they would be so detailed. With the Tebra AI Note Assist, each of my notes today took not even five minutes,” said Angela Davis-Taylor, FNP-C, INHC, of Daisy Family Health Care.

“What I like about the AI Note Assist is I can do small talk with my patient, and the AI can pick up the parts of the conversation that matter the most, and filter out what’s irrelevant. So I feel like I can be myself in the room, which is comforting,” added Erica Cheshire, ANP-BC, of Beaumont WELLness for Women.

AI Note Assist supports multiple clinical documentation formats — including SOAP, Therapy Initial and Progress, and Psychiatric notes — and intelligently suggests ICD-10 codes based on conversation details. Providers maintain full control with the ability to review, edit, and approve notes before finalizing, ensuring clinical accuracy and completeness.

"The launch of AI Note Assist is a significant milestone in our mission to empower independent practices," said Kyle Ryan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tebra. "Our own research shows that 82% of independent providers believe more patient time is their key competitive advantage over large healthcare networks. We're delivering powerful, affordable AI tools that help providers reclaim that advantage by working efficiently, reducing burnout, and focusing on what matters most — delivering exceptional patient care. We expect AI Note Assist to save our customers thousands of administrative hours while significantly improving provider satisfaction."

The solution is available to Tebra customers immediately through their existing platform, requiring no additional hardware or software installations. This addresses a critical need, as Tebra research shows 80% of providers experiencing decreased job satisfaction directly link it to insufficient patient interaction time. Independent practices can begin reducing documentation time today while maintaining clinical quality and compliance requirements they require.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.tebra.com/ai

About Tebra

Tebra is the only all-in-one EHR+ platform built exclusively for independent healthcare practices. Designed to replace the clunky, fragmented tools built for corporate systems, Tebra connects EHR, billing, automation, telehealth, and marketing — so providers can spend less time on admin and more time with patients. More than 42,000 private practices trust Tebra to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce burnout — helping clinicians leave work on time and rediscover their purpose. Learn more at www.tebra.com.