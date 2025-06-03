Esko and RegASK Partner to Transform Packaging Compliance and Speed to Market

ST. LOUIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RegASK, a leading provider of AI-driven regulatory intelligence for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences, and Esko, the global leader in integrated software and hardware solutions for packaging and labeling announced today, a strategic collaboration designed to streamline packaging development and accelerate speed to market for brands worldwide. This powerful integration will be showcased at Esko World 2025, taking place June 3-5 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The groundbreaking integration of RegASK’s innovative AI-driven regulatory intelligence solution with Esko’s industry-leading packaging software will be a highlight of Esko World, with a live demonstration during the highly anticipated plenary session. This collaboration empowers brand owners and packaging professionals to proactively manage regulatory requirements, mitigate compliance risks, and significantly reduce time spent on manual checks and updates.

“Our collaboration with Esko represents a significant leap forward in addressing the growing complexities of regulatory compliance for consumer goods and life science brands,” said Caroline Shleifer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RegASK. “By embedding RegASK’s AI-driven intelligence within Esko’s renowned packaging solutions, we are empowering businesses to navigate regulatory landscapes with confidence, reduce costly errors, and dramatically accelerate their product launch cycles. This truly delivers on our shared vision of innovation and customer success.”

RegASK’s AI solution leverages advanced machine learning to provide timely and actionable regulatory intelligence, allowing brands to stay ahead of evolving regulations across diverse markets. This partnership with Esko bridges the gap between regulatory expertise and packaging execution, ensuring that designs and content are compliant from the outset.

“We are excited to welcome RegASK to Esko World and unveil this pivotal integration,” said Dries Vandenbussche, Director Global Partner Ecosystem Development at Esko. “In today’s fast-paced regulatory landscape, ensuring packaging compliance is more critical and complex than ever. By integrating RegASK’s AI-driven solutions directly into Esko’s workflow, we are providing our customers with an unprecedented level of efficiency and accuracy, ultimately helping them bring innovative and compliant products to market faster.”

Attendees at EskoWorld 2025 will have the exclusive opportunity to witness a live demonstration of the integrated solution, showcasing how Esko users can seamlessly access RegASK’s regulatory insights within their existing workflows. This will enable them to:

Automate compliance checks: Instantly verify packaging claims, ingredients, and artwork against relevant regulations.

Reduce risk and errors: Proactively identify potential non-compliance issues before production.

Accelerate time to market: Streamline the approval process and eliminate delays caused by regulatory hurdles.

Improve global consistency: Ensure packaging compliance across multiple regions and markets.

This collaboration reinforces Esko’s commitment to providing comprehensive, future-proof solutions that address the evolving needs of the packaging industry. For RegASK, it signifies a key milestone in expanding the reach and impact of its AI-driven regulatory intelligence, empowering a broader spectrum of global brands.

About RegASK

RegASK is an AI-driven solution enabling end-to-end intelligent regulatory workflow orchestration. It automates regulatory intelligence with curated content, actionable insights, and workflow automation, while connecting a global network of over 1,700 subject matter experts for streamlined compliance execution. By combining AI-driven efficiency with deep regulatory expertise, RegASK empowers organizations to proactively manage compliance and navigate complex regulatory landscapes with confidence. To learn more about RegASK visit regask.com.

About Esko

Esko is a global provider of integrated software and hardware solutions that accelerate the go-to-market process of packaged goods.

For each stakeholder in the process, Esko solutions enable them to work efficiently and deliver right-first-time packaging and marketing content on time, every time.

Our goal is to make it easier for CPG and pharma businesses to manage their packaging, labeling, regulatory and marketing content. With our packaging management platform, brand marketing and packaging teams can increase their productivity, reduce costs, and save time.

For packaging and label trade shops, premedia service providers and printer converters, we digitize, automate, and connect the entire print production process with software and hardware solutions for CAD design, prepress processes and flexo platemaking.

Facts & numbers:

- Packaging for 9 out of 10 major brands is produced by our customers

- We are headquartered in Gent (Belgium)

- Worldwide, we employ about 1,800 associates from 40 nationalities

- We serve 25,000+ customers in 140+ countries

- 61% of our staff are customer-facing daily

- Our global sales network consists of 300+ direct sales staff and 120+ resellers

For further information, please visit www.esko.com.