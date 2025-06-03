Great Day Improvements Named Newest Official Partner of Minor League Baseball for 2025 Season

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Day Improvements, a national leader in home improvement, has been named an Official Partner of Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB) for the 2025 season. Through the yearlong partnership, Great Day Improvements will connect with fans through in-stadium activations, digital media campaigns and consumer promotions across 29 Minor League Baseball clubs.

“Minor League Baseball brings people together in communities across the country—and it’s that local connection that is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jane Lamb, Chief Growth Officer, Great Day Improvements. “As a national company powered by the trusted home improvement brands people already know and love, like Champion Windows, Leafguard, Universal Windows Direct and Patio Enclosures, we’re proud to partner with MiLB to show up in meaningful ways, right in the communities we serve.”

As part of the agreement, Great Day Improvements will:

Activate on-site at 29 designated MiLB ballparks during the 2025 season

Offer branded in-game promotions and video board features

Host sweepstakes and retail activations—such as opportunities to throw out a first pitch or win tickets with home improvement purchases

“We’re proud to welcome Great Day Improvements as an Official Partner of Minor League Baseball,” said Uzma Rawn, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships, Major League Baseball. “Their portfolio of trusted home improvement brands, paired with a strong community presence, aligns well with our mission to create meaningful connections between fans, teams and the places they call home.”

About Great Day Improvements

Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of premium home improvement products, headquartered outside of Cleveland, OH. Great Day’s family of brands includes Patio Enclosures®, Champion Windows and Home Exteriors®, Universal Windows Direct®, Apex Energy Solutions®, Stanek Windows®, Hartshorn Custom Contracting, Your Home Improvement Company, K Designers, Leafguard®, Englert® and The Bath Authority. Great Day Improvements has an expanding workforce of 4,800 employees across 125 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been ranked as the third-largest home improvement company in the nation according to Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 list and is among the fastest-growing private companies for a second consecutive year.

For more information, visit greatdayimprovements.com.

About Minor League Baseball™

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com.