Raptor Technologies and Vivi Introduce Integrated Visual Alert Solution for Faster Emergency Response in Schools

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raptor Technologies, the trusted leader in school safety and student wellbeing solutions, and Vivi, a pioneer in classroom engagement and school communications technology, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance emergency response by delivering visual and text-based communication in K-12 schools.

This collaboration integrates Vivi’s Emergency Visual Notification technology with Raptor’s Emergency Management solution, enabling schools to instantly broadcast visual and text-based alerts across classroom and campus screens. The result is faster, clearer and more effective communication during critical incidents.

“With this partnership, Raptor Technologies continues to fulfill its mission to protect every child, every school, every day,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “By integrating Vivi’s visual alerts with Raptor Emergency Management, we’re empowering schools with a comprehensive emergency response solution that strengthens situational awareness, speeds response times and enhances the value of critical alerts when it matters most.”

Visual Alerts Where They Matter Most

Vivi’s Emergency Visual Notification technology allows schools to instantly broadcast clear, tailored messaging across learning environments, helping ensure emergency notifications reach students, teachers and staff efficiently. Whether it’s an evacuation, lockdown or shelter-in-place situation, Vivi transforms connected screens into critical communication hubs.

“Our collaboration with Raptor Technologies represents a significant step forward in K-12 safety,” said Natalie Mactier, CEO of Vivi. “The integration with Raptor Emergency Management provides schools with a scalable, dependable system that enhances their emergency response protocols. By combining Raptor’s established technologies with Vivi’s visual alerts, we’re creating a safer space for learning.”

Integrated, Multi-Layered Approach to Safety

Raptor gives schools the option to integrate Vivi’s visual alert capabilities with Raptor Emergency Management, including schools using Raptor’s wearable panic solution, Raptor Badge Alert. When paired with Raptor Badge Alert, the multi-layered approach extends emergency coverage to schools where traditional connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi or cellular networks, may be unreliable.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Expanded Visibility : Alerts now appear on classroom and common area screens, allowing vital instructions to reach more people instantly, regardless of their location.

: Alerts now appear on classroom and common area screens, allowing vital instructions to reach more people instantly, regardless of their location. Improved Situational Awareness : Clear, location-specific messaging gives staff, students, and first responders the context they need to act quickly and effectively during emergencies.

: Clear, location-specific messaging gives staff, students, and first responders the context they need to act quickly and effectively during emergencies. Seamless Integration: Vivi’s alerts sync through secure, custom APIs with Raptor’s Emergency Management system, supporting a more unified communication experience during critical moments.

Setting a New Standard for K-12 Emergency Response

As schools face escalating safety concerns and tighter budgets, the Raptor-Vivi integration offers a high-impact solution that helps pave the way for school leaders to strengthen their foundation of safety and wellbeing without burdening staff. It also helps schools meet requirements under federal and state safety mandates, such as Alyssa’s Law. By combining advanced emergency alerts with location-specific, actionable communication, schools can make a positive impact on their emergency response capabilities.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your school, please visit www.raptortech.com or www.vivi.io.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety life cycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.

About Vivi

Vivi is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning more connected, engaging, and safe. Headquartered in Australia, Vivi powers more than 150,000 classrooms around the world with its all-in-one platform for wireless screen sharing, campus and classroom signage, announcements, and emergency alerts. Purpose-built for education, Vivi was recently named one of TIME’s Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2025. Learn more at www.vivi.io.