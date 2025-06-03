Entrust Selects Wipro to Accelerate Growth Strategy

E. BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, has won a multiyear deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where Wipro will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

Wipro will utilize cutting-edge industry practices to assist Entrust in product development, infrastructure, and application modernization. Wipro will deploy Gen AI-powered solutions to redefine self-service, resulting in improved user experiences, swift query resolution, and reduced support response times. Additionally, the Wipro team will bolster application security by integrating advanced analytics to proactively identify vulnerabilities and offer actionable insights for intelligent software development. Ultimately, this collaboration will enable Entrust to enhance productivity, elevate employee satisfaction and security measures, and reduce costs through streamlined IT operations and reporting.

“We are pleased to leverage Wipro’s domain expertise and AI-powered solutions to support our strategy, increase our agility, and drive growth,” said Jeff Smolinski, Senior Vice President of Operations, Entrust. “We chose Wipro based on its ability to help us access top talent, scale up to meet market opportunities, and add new capabilities. Wipro’s customer-centric approach and alignment with Entrust values of innovation, collaboration, and integrity help make them the right partner to help us achieve our long-term goals.”

Malay Joshi, CEO - Americas 1, Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to bring our proven expertise to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered software development services at scale to further Entrust’s strategic priorities. This collaboration with Entrust highlights our commitment to innovation and delivering measurable value as we work together to shape a future where AI leads business transformation.”

Note: The deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated October 17th, 2024, for the quarter-ended September 30th, 2024, with a description of the company, but without naming it as Entrust.

