Kion Unveils New FinOps Governance Capabilities and Partnership with ProsperOps to Help Customers Maximize Cloud Value

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinOps X — Kion, the leading automated CloudOps platform for multicloud, today announced the release of Kion version 3.13 alongside a new partnership with ProsperOps, a leading FinOps optimization platform. Through the partnership with ProsperOps and new Kion FinOps governance platform upgrades, Kion helps organizations simplify spend and budgets for faster decision making, apply usage policies to prevent cloud waste and automate FinOps governance and policy to drive efficiency across multicloud infrastructure.

Kion v3.13 offers new features that provide better chargeback capabilities, a revamped dashboard experience, more powerful enforcements and additional user driven enhancements that make the platform easier to use and deliver value faster. These enhancements provide CloudOps and FinOps teams with more control over spend, enables faster anomaly detection and delivers a streamlined user experience.

One of the company’s newest customers, Insulet, the innovative medical device manufacturer of the Omnipod® insulin delivery platform, highlighted their reasons for selecting Kion: “We needed a governance tool that could go beyond generic FinOps capabilities and provide clear, actionable insight into cloud spend so we could drive accountability across teams. Kion came at the perfect time, delivering a single workflow with forecasting and budgeting capabilities. It immediately helped surface waste and cost anomalies that used to take days to track down and shifted the conversation from reactive to proactive, automated cost control,” said Matt Cofran, Director of Cloud Operations, Insulet.

Meeting the Needs of Regulated Enterprises

As a self-hosted platform, Kion is uniquely suited for government agencies and enterprises with complex compliance, data sovereignty and regulation requirements. The partnership with ProsperOps allows FinOps teams to shift from reactive cost control to strategic financial operations. Kion unifies governance, automation and FinOps in a policy-based platform that works with ProsperOps automation, integrating rate and workload optimization to reduce risks, cloud costs and manual effort. Together, the two platforms provide a well-rounded efficiency solution that is advantageous to government agencies and highly regulated industries seeking FinOps optimization controls while also needing to streamline compliance with stringent federal security and operational requirements.

“FinOps governance and waste reduction are top priorities for businesses. Yet, cloud cost optimization is still a major challenge largely due to a lack of visibility, understanding and allocation of cloud resources and usage,” said David Roldan, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at ProsperOps. “By partnering with Kion, we’re able to bridge the FinOps and CloudOps gap, bringing together the best of both worlds — the automation for cloud cost savings with the policy driven governance that teams need to run efficiently and confidently in the cloud.”

"We say that the future of FinOps is CloudOps because of the rising priority of FinOps governance and policy at scale. A robust cloud operations platform will enable both teams to work together to manage their multicloud environment without spinning up unintentional resources or running over budget,” said Tatum Tummins, Senior Product Manager at Kion. “Kion is well positioned to support the future of FinOps by forging fruitful partnerships and advancing our FinOps governance and automation capabilities to help regulated organizations maximize cloud value and deliver AI innovation faster.”

Kion was recently recognized as an IDC Innovator for FinOps and Cloud Cost Transparency. According to the report, “Kion was chosen as an innovator in the marketplace because of its commitment to supporting the growing and evolving cloud market.” The report notes Kion’s key differentiators as; comprehensive cloud governance to help companies rapidly mature their FinOps teams, visibility and advanced automation and customer service.

In addition to exhibiting at FinOps X, Kion will be exhibiting at AWS Summit, Washington DC on June 10-11. Stop by Kion’s booth #348 to learn more about common CloudOps challenges, benefits of integrating FinOps into your CloudOps practices and new Kion capabilities that drive cloud efficiency for public sector IT leaders. Tummins will also be onsite for a Lightning Talk on Tuesday, June 10 at 2:35pm ET in the Apollo Theater covering “FinOps ROI Playbook: Do More with Less to Maximize Cloud Efficiency.”

About Kion

Kion automates CloudOps with a single platform providing policy-based identity, FinOps, and compliance for multicloud infrastructure. Kion helps organizations achieve ‘governance by default’ through improved visibility, automation, guardrails, and guidance across multicloud environments. This helps enterprises reduce complexity, eliminate chaos, and minimize manual work so they can innovate faster with less risk. Wherever they are on their cloud journey, Kion empowers organizations to confidently provision accounts, maintain financial control, and ensure compliance with security regulations. Kion serves leading commercial, higher education, and government agencies including Indeed, Verizon, NASA, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).