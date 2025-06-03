ReposiTrak Adds 50 New Food and Beverage Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 50 food and beverage suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail customers.

Among the 50 new suppliers are many whose customers require traceability for all foods, not only Food Traceability List foods. One is a company known for providing nuts, confections, and nostalgic snacks for more than 80 years. Another, founded more than 150 years ago, has deep roots in the snack food sector with their iconic cookies and crackers. A third began in the early 1970s and has grown into a global leader in specialty coffee, offering a wide range of premium beverages, packaged drinks and coffee products available in retail stores worldwide.

“Suppliers large and small can use ReposiTrak to share traceability data with their retail customers in the exact format those customers require,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “We run every traceability data file through a 500+ point error detection process, to ensure it meets both FDA regulations and the often-stricter requirements of retail partners, removing complexity and reducing the risk of noncompliance.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com