Hello Heart Ensures Cost Savings with New Performance Guarantee for Employer Benefit Leaders

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Heart, the digital leader in preventive heart health, today introduced its Performance Guarantee for new healthcare benefit clients at private and public sector employers. By putting 100 percent of fees at-risk, Hello Heart guarantees both financial and clinical outcomes within the first year of client engagement.

Hello Heart’s Performance Guarantee sets an exceptionally high standard for digital heart health pricing structures, with 50 percent of fees tied to financial return on investment (ROI) and 50 percent of fees tied to clinical impact.

Financial ROI: The program ensures a minimum two-to-one ROI within one year, as demonstrated through measurable cost savings on participant healthcare claims compared to matched non-participants.

Clinical Impact: Hello Heart guarantees at least 10 percent of the client's high-risk members will reduce their systolic blood pressure by 10 or more points within six months of program enrollment. High-risk members are defined as having blood pressure levels of 140/90 or above.

“In today’s unpredictable economic climate, benefit leaders wake up every day tasked with the challenge of reducing costs while improving outcomes,” said Maayan Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Hello Heart. “With our Performance Guarantee, all the risk is on us, not on our clients. And it’s a win-win: Clients see rapid, significant reductions in healthcare claims costs while working to make heart attacks and strokes a thing of the past.”

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have seen significant, long-term reductions in heart disease risk factors among Hello Heart participants, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. These health improvements are associated with increased engagement with preventive health services and decreased utilization of acute care. A recent study in leading health economics journal Value in Health found annual savings of $1,709 per Hello Heart participant compared to non-participants. The study also saw a 47 percent reduction in the number of days participants received inpatient care.

More than 150 clients across national employers, health plans, labor unions, and government organizations entrust Hello Heart with their members’ heart health. “Our clients are increasingly presenting Hello Heart as one of their top cost-saving and health improvement initiatives,” Cohen added. “By aligning our fees with the results we deliver, we’re not just a vendor. We’re a trusted partner in helping organizations navigate uncertain times and do right by their people.”

Benefit leaders interested in learning more about Hello Heart’s market-leading performance should visit helloheart.com/employers.

About Hello Heart

Hello Heart is on a mission to change the way people care for their hearts. The company provides the first connected heart monitor, pill box, and app to help people track and manage their heart health. With Hello Heart, people are empowered to take steps to control their risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. Peer-reviewed studies show that high-risk users of Hello Heart have seen meaningful drops in blood pressure, cholesterol and even weight.

Recognized as the digital leader in preventive heart health, Hello Heart is trusted by more than 150 leading Fortune 500 and government employers, national health plans, and labor organizations such as 3M, Lenovo, Northwestern Mutual, and the City of Fort Worth. Hello Heart clients can save $1,709 per enrolled user annually according to a peer-reviewed study published in leading health economics journal Value In Health.

Founded in 2013, Hello Heart has raised more than $138 million from top venture firms including Khosla Ventures, IVP, and Stripes. Hello Heart is a best-in-class solution on the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network, CVS Health Point Solutions Management offering, and many other leading health solution platforms. Visit www.helloheart.com for more information.