Commonwealth Chooses Wealth.com to Deliver Estate Planning Platform Access to Network of Advisors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading end-to-end estate planning platform, today announced it has been selected by Commonwealth Financial Network® (“Commonwealth”) as an estate planning solution for its more than 2,300 affiliated independent financial advisors. The partnership positions Wealth.com as a core component of Commonwealth’s broader effort to bring specialized planning services to advisors looking to attract and retain high-net-worth (HNW) clients through seamless, integrated estate planning as part of a comprehensive client experience.

“We continually seek innovative solutions that help our advisors get time back in their day while also becoming strategic partners for their clients, including HNW clients,” said Heather Zack, JD, director, high net worth, at Commonwealth. “Wealth.com simplifies estate planning nuances with a modern, tech-enabled approach. This partnership enables our advisors to grow, scale and deepen relationships by delivering a full spectrum of wealth management solutions to their clients.”

Wealth.com’s platform includes powerful tools such as Ester™, an AI-powered legal assistant that automates document review and generates client-ready summaries. For Commonwealth advisors, these innovations can translate into time savings, deeper planning insights and the ability to deliver more proactive, personalized estate guidance. Advisors gain the ability to seamlessly incorporate estate planning into their broader wealth management process, with the opportunity to strengthen client relationships, improve retention across generations and drive growth at scale.

By introducing Wealth.com into its suite of planning services, Commonwealth is equipping advisors with tools that simplify the estate planning process, transforming what was once a complex and static task into an accessible, ongoing part of a client’s financial life.

“We’re honored to be named Commonwealth’s estate planning partner,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer at Wealth.com. “This partnership reflects not only the strength of our platform, but also the shift taking place across the industry. Scalable, modern estate planning solutions are in demand, and Commonwealth is enabling their advisors to meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

Additional onboarding resources and training sessions will be made available to Commonwealth advisors in the coming months to support implementation and engagement. To learn more about Wealth.com’s advanced, end-to-end estate planning platform, please visit Wealth.com.

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 11 Times in a Row.” Founded in 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California, and an operations hub in Blue Ash, Ohio. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,345 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $344 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2024 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 10, 2024, for January to May of 2024, it is based on responses from 4,072 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2024

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 1,000+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked Wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, Wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.