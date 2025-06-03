Fundhost Selects SS&C to Power Fund Accounting & Registry Services

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Fundhost Limited, a boutique fund services provider to investment managers in Australia, has selected SS&C to support its fund services operations. Fundhost provides responsible entity, trustee, fund administration, registry, compliance, operations and support services to boutique Australian and international fund managers. The platform has AUD $2 billion in assets under management.

Under the agreement, Fundhost will use SS&C’s proprietary platform to streamline its unit registry and fund administration operations. As part of the transition, 10 Fundhost employees have joined SS&C’s Sydney office to ensure continuity of service and a seamless onboarding process for Fundhost clients.

“We are delighted to partner with SS&C Technologies, a global leader in fund administration and registry services,” said Anne Monge, Fundhost founder and Joint-CEO.

Drew Wilson, Joint-CEO of Fundhost, added: “We selected SS&C for their proven expertise across private markets, hedge funds, and active ETFs, as well as their global infrastructure. With access to SS&C’s technology and operational resources, we’re well-positioned to broaden our capabilities while maintaining the high level of service our clients rely on.”

The agreement expands SS&C’s presence in Australia and reinforces its commitment to supporting the local investment management industry with flexible, scalable solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome our new colleagues and to deepen our presence in the Australian market,” said Euan McLeod, Head of Transfer Agency, SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, Australia. “As demand for business process outsourcing continues to accelerate, we remain committed to delivering market-leading services to fund managers, custodians, and responsible entities across Australia.”

About Fundhost

Fundhost is a leading integrated Responsible Entity offering responsible entity, trustee, accounting, administration, registry and via strategic relationship with HSBC, custody under one roof. A boutique itself, Fundhost has supported the development of some of Australia’s most successful boutiques.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

