STOXX and ICE collaborate on New Suite of Fixed Income Indices

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STOXX Ltd., part of the ISS STOXX group of companies and leading provider of benchmark and custom index solutions to global institutional investors, today announced its collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, to support a suite of fixed income climate indices launched on June 2.

ICE will provide pricing, reference data, and index calculation services for the new indices. The indices will combine STOXX’s proprietary data and index design with ICE’s established expertise in pricing and calculation.

“Working with ICE Data Indices enables us to accelerate the delivery of fixed income benchmarks tailored to market demand,” said Axel Lomholt, General Manager at STOXX. “This collaboration brings together two leading financial companies and skill sets to launch and operate a suite of indices that addresses the growing demand for sustainable investment products in the bond market.”

“By combining STOXX’s experience in sustainability data and methodologies with our leading fixed income pricing, reference data and index calculation solutions, together we are creating powerful new benchmark products combining the expertise of two globally recognized and respected providers of data to fixed income markets,” said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services. “We’re thrilled to work with STOXX and look forward to continuing to work together on new products and services.”

Separately, STOXX is already leveraging ICE’s fixed income pricing and reference data for calculation and reporting for its eb.rexx Bond Indices, which tracks the market for German government fixed income securities denominated in euros. The eb.rexx Bond indices have become recognized benchmarks for investors and ETFs of German government bonds, with $3.2 billion in ETF assets under management tracking the indices including more than $2.91 billion in iShares ETFs, as of May 19, 2025.

“Fixed income ETFs have surged in popularity in recent years, reaching $2.6 trillion in global assets under management (AUM) at the end of 2024, and are expected to grow to $6 trillion in AUM by 2030,” said Brett Pybus, Global Co-Head of iShares Fixed Income ETFs for BlackRock. “As a leading fixed income ETF provider, we continually review indices that can enhance our fund benchmarks. These indices from STOXX, which build on ICE’s recognized fixed income data and index services, can offer precise, granular access to the German bond market.”

For more information about ICE index solutions, please visit https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/index-solutions.

STOXX Ltd. is the owner and administrator of the eb.rexx Bond Indices and will be the owner and administrator of the new STOXX fixed income sustainability indices.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About STOXX

STOXX® and DAX® indices comprise a global and comprehensive family of more than 18,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50®, STOXX® Europe 600 and DAX®, the portfolio of index solutions consists of total market, benchmark, blue-chip, sustainability, thematic and factor-based indices covering a complete set of world, regional and country markets. STOXX and DAX indices are licensed to more than 550 companies around the world for benchmarking purposes and as underlyings for ETFs, futures and options, structured products, and passively managed investment funds. STOXX Ltd., part of the ISS STOXX group of companies, is the administrator of the STOXX and DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation. stoxx.com

About ISS STOXX

ISS STOXX GmbH, through its group companies, is a leading provider of comprehensive and data-centric research and technology solutions that help capital market participants identify investment opportunities, detect qualitative and quantitative portfolio company risks, and meet evolving regulatory requirements. With roots dating back to 1985, we today deliver world-class benchmark and custom indices across asset classes and geographies and serve as a premier source of independent corporate governance, sustainability, cyber risk, and fund intelligence research, data, and related offerings. Our products and services give clients the scale and leverage they need to grow their business more effectively and efficiently. ISS STOXX, which is majority owned by Deutsche Börse Group, is comprised of more than 3,400 professionals operating across 33 global locations in 19 countries. Its approximately 6,400 clients include many of the world’s leading institutional investors who turn to ISS STOXX for its objective and varied offerings, as well as companies focused on ESG, cyber, and governance risk mitigation as a shareholder value enhancing measure. Clients rely on ISS STOXX’s expertise to help them make informed decisions to benefit their stakeholders.

