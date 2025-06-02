Canva Accelerates Global Growth and Product Velocity with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, that Canva, the world’s leading visual communication platform, is leveraging Snowflake to enhance both the user experience for its global community and drive significant growth in its B2B segment as it expands its relevance and impact across the enterprise. By harnessing the power of Snowflake's platform, Canva is accelerating the delivery of new features, optimizing its marketing and sales operations, and personalizing the design journey as it continues to scale globally, reaching new audiences and entering new markets.

From its transformation from a startup to a global visual communications powerhouse with over 230 million monthly active users, Canva exemplifies how data-driven decision making can fuel extraordinary growth. The company has seen exponential growth in recent years, now generating over $3 billion USD in annualized revenue, with an expanding enterprise customer base that includes some of the world's largest organizations. Throughout Canva's remarkable journey, it has relied on Snowflake's scalable data platform to transform user insights into innovative products — accelerating development and enabling more people around the world to design with ease.

"As our user base expanded, so did the complexity and volume of data," said Moe Kiss, Director of Data Science at Canva. "Snowflake has scaled with us throughout our hypergrowth, helping us make sense of increasing data volumes while keeping our systems efficient. Having a reliable data foundation has been crucial for us to understand the needs of our users and to make informed product decisions as we continue to innovate across our visual communication platform."

"Canva exemplifies how data can drive extraordinary business growth," said Erin Foxworthy, Industry Principal, Marketing and Advertising at Snowflake. "By putting user insights at the center of their decision-making process, they've created a platform that delights hundreds of millions while building a thriving enterprise business. We're proud that Snowflake has been the data foundation supporting their remarkable data and AI journey."

Accelerating B2B Growth and Innovation with Snowflake

With Snowflake, Canva is:

Powering Enterprise Expansion: Canva is leveraging Snowflake to optimize its B2B sales and marketing efforts, including lead routing, scoring, and enrichment. This data foundation has been critical as Canva has expanded from primarily serving individual creators to becoming a significant enterprise solution with its Canva Enterprise offering. Major corporations like Salesforce, HP Inc, and Expedia are among their growing customer base.

Accelerating Roadmap Delivery: Snowflake enables Canva to efficiently validate development at scale, speeding up the release of new features and enhancements to its millions of users. This data-driven approach supports Canva's ambitious product roadmap, including their recently launched Canva Sheets, a visual-first spreadsheet. The rich data flowing through Snowflake from sources like Google Analytics provides crucial insights into user behavior and preferences, directly informing Canva's product development process.

Driving Personalized Experiences: By providing a unified view of user data, Snowflake empowers Canva to better understand individual preferences. This deep user understanding has helped inform the development of personalization capabilities across Canva's platform, including AI-powered design style recommendations that suggest colors, fonts, and layouts based on a user's previous behavior and design preferences.

Optimizing Marketing ROI: Snowflake empowers Canva to predict customer lifetime value and optimize its marketing spend across various channels. These analytics capabilities provide the insights needed to effectively reach, engage and adjust for local markets. Canva's marketing team has seen particularly significant impact from Snowflake implementation, with enhanced ability to measure campaign effectiveness and allocate resources more efficiently across global markets.

Enhancing Customer Segmentation with AI: Snowflake enables Canva to enrich user data, including through the use of AI and integrations with services like OpenAI, for more granular customer segmentation. This enhanced understanding helps Canva deliver more relevant and personalized experiences for its business customers.

Exploring Future Innovations

Canva is currently testing Snowflake's Cortex Analyst among other new capabilities to further enhance their data infrastructure. These advanced Snowflake technologies are expected to give Canva even greater ability to derive insights from their vast data troves and apply them to accelerate product development and enhance customer experience.

Looking ahead, the companies are exploring opportunities to further deepen their technical integration, enabling users to more seamlessly transform Snowflake data into compelling visual stories within Canva.

