Interval International Continues Offering Members Access to Top U.S. Destinations with Spinnaker Resorts Renewal

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a leading travel membership company, today announces the renewal of its long-term affiliation with Spinnaker Resorts, Inc., offering Interval members access to ten properties in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Ormond Beach, Florida, and Branson, Missouri.

Situated in some of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the U.S., Spinnaker Resorts properties provide ample opportunities for relaxation and leisure, ranging from scenic golf courses and beaches to watersports, curated owner events and outdoor adventures.

“We are pleased to extend our affiliation with Spinnaker, a developer that knows all about delivering exceptional vacations by bringing to life the unique geographies and local flavors of each of their destinations,” said Marcos Agostini, Interval’s executive vice president and managing director. “We are also proud to continue this relationship so that Spinnaker’s owners can continue to enjoy the benefits of being part of Interval’s network.”

Spinnaker owners will continue to be enrolled as Interval Gold or Platinum members, entitling them to exchange through Interval by depositing their week for access to upgraded benefits, such as Interval Options® and ShortStay Exchange®, and additional discounts on rental cars, dining, and entertainment.

“For more than a decade, Interval has supported our sales efforts by providing solutions that add valuable benefits to our vacation ownership offering. This includes access to quality inventory and additional travel benefits that are available to our owners year-round,” said Carolyn Oliver, executive director at Spinnaker Resorts.

Membership with Interval offers an expansive suite of benefits and tools to help create exceptional vacation experiences, including the ability to exchange vacation points for stays at resorts within the company’s global network, discounted hotel bookings, special member rates on cruises, and access to more than 300,000 tours and activities around the world.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises some 3,200 resorts in more than 90 countries and territories. Through offices in 12 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.6-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Visit Interval International at www.intervalinternational.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Spinnaker Resorts

Spinnaker operates 12 resorts, each offering a different experience and the local flavor of its unique locations. From the low-key coastal paradise of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to the sunny shores of Ormond Beach, Florida, the neon/natural draw of the Ozarks in Branson, Missouri, and the historical playground of Williamsburg, Virginia, Spinnaker has developed resorts guests love to return to year after year. Their daily goal - make sure their guests have the best possible vacation experience.